5 world-class UFC fighters who aren't living up to their potential

The UFC has seen several struggling fighters finally fulfill their immense potential and go on to clinch the belt in their respective divisions over the last few years.

Brandon Moreno was cut by the UFC before returning to capture the flyweight title, while others like Jan Blachowicz and Charles Oliveira were nothing more than journeymen before putting together impressive win streaks en route to gold.

Many fighters similarly find themselves at a difficult point in their careers, where it's clear that they aren't making the most of the talent and resources at their disposal. Here are five world-class UFC fighters who aren't living up to their potential.

#5 Cody Garbrandt (UFC Record: 7-4)

UFC Fight Night: Font v Garbrandt

Only five fights ago, Cody Garbrandt was undefeated and had the UFC bantamweight championship around his waist. However, less than five years since claiming the belt with a historic performance against Dominick Cruz, 'No Love' has four losses and is rapidly falling down the bantamweight rankings.

Garbrandt was knocked out twice by TJ Dillashaw and once by Pedro Munhoz, before briefly resurrecting his career with a highlight-reel knockout of Raphael Assuncao. But after being outboxed by Rob Font, the 29-year-old is considering moving down to 125 lbs.

Garbrandt's mentality was often called into question during his losses to Dillashaw and Munhoz. And although his gameplan and chin received praise against Font, he probably won't be favored to beat any of the top contenders in a stacked bantamweight division.

A shift in division or team may help him realize his immense potential and give him the confidence he needs to mount another run towards the title, irrespective of the division he competes in. Either way, it's clear that Garbrandt is far better than the fighter he appears to be currently.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Atharva Papnoi