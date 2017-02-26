5 WWE moves that could finish a fight in the UFC

So you think professional wrestling isn't hard? Think again.

26 Feb 2017

Nakamura has one hell of a knee

How many mixed martial arts fans have you seen or heard online complaining about professional wrestling? If your answer is zero, then you're lying to yourself and you should be ashamed.

It's fairly common knowledge that a lot of UFC followers enjoy ribbing on WWE fans, mainly because they feel superior to them due to the nature of the sport that they follow.

That's all well and good and if violently typing out their feelings online makes them feel better, then fair enough. However, they may be interested to know that there are some wrestling moves that have been featured in the WWE that could legitimately end a fight in the world of MMA.

That may seem shocking and you may think we're stretching this idea a bit, but just go with it.

After all, even if you hate pro wrestling, nobody can deny the impact it has on wrestlers' bodies. If any one of these moves connects on a serious level, you're looking at a genuinely career-threatening injury.

This may seem like we're being overdramatic, but believe us when we say that you've got to be seriously tough if you want to maintain a career in sports entertainment. With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE moves that could finish a fight in the UFC.

#1 Kinshasa

We can’t imagine a knee to the face is fun

If a man, let's say, Shinsuke Nakamura, runs towards you at full speed and knees you directly in the face - do you think you'd be able to survive? No, because nobody would.

If that kind of strong style came towards you, it would knock the average strongman senseless, which is what makes it such an effective move. Honestly, you wouldn't stand a chance.

Obviously, in an MMA fight, you may not get the chance to do a run up as long as we're used to seeing with this move, however even from a slightly closer range, the odds are that it would be a case of lights out before you could even figure out what country you're in.

They say everyone has a plan until they get hit in the face, and the same can be said when talking about a devastating knee.

Onto a move that has quite literally ended careers.