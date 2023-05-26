Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about a Hall of Famer foraying into celebrity boxing, Ebanie Bridges' take on controversial pose with Conor McGregor, and more.

#3. Mark Coleman to debut in boxing at 58

It is sad, nay heartbreaking, to see fighters step inside the ring at an age when they should be enjoying a happy retirement. Unfortunately, that luxury is limited to very few in the sport.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman is the latest to sign with Celebrity Boxing at 58 years of age. He will make his boxing debut on October 15, 2023. The location and opponent have not been decided yet.

Coleman last fought in 2010, but he has hung around in the world of MMA since then, most notably seen cornering Matt Brown. He recently teased the idea of entering the world of slap-fighting and pitched a matchup with fellow former UFC veteran Tim Sylvia.

Fans were concerned about Coleman's decision to box at this age.

Rohrich @BenjaminRohrich @tagg_george @AlexBehunin yeah, very sad to see it. too bad these guys didn't make more money in their careers/tournaments. dude almost blows his knee out in the clip. @tagg_george @AlexBehunin yeah, very sad to see it. too bad these guys didn't make more money in their careers/tournaments. dude almost blows his knee out in the clip.

#2. Journalist John Nash discusses UFC fighter revenue in 2022

Conor McGregor is partially responsible for the massive dip in UFC fighter revenue over the past year, believes MMA journalist John Nash.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Nash said that the absence of McGregor since 2021 has impacted the overall fighter pay.

"The vast majority of that $33 million is [Conor] McGregor's large purse and his opponent Dustin Poirier... Which lowers it by $32 million."

Watch the comment below:

According to a report by Bloody Elbow, the UFC's 2022 SEC filings reveal that the organization has dropped fighter revenue share by 3% from the year before. Reports indicate the promotion has cut $32.8 million from 2021 to 2022, paying fighters just $146 million out of their $1.14 billion in revenue.

As per Nash, the revenue deficit is represented by the massive purse McGregor draws every time he competes.

#1. 'Blonde Bomber' Ebanie Bridges confronts fans about the picture with Conor McGregor

The recent picture of Conor McGregor and Ebanie Bridges has gone viral on the internet. The two met at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron fight last week and posed for pictures together.

Fans took this opportunity to troll both athletes and even dragged McGregor's fiancee Dee Devlin into the controversy.

The Australian boxer gracefully addressed the situation, sidestepping all the inappropriate innuendos made by fans about McGregor's hand placement. In a recent tweet, she clarified that they were simply showing off their luxury watch collection.

