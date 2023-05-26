Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest superstar the UFC has ever had. Given that injuries have sidelined the Irishman for over a year, his absence could potentially be responsible for the massive dip in UFC fighter revenue share over the past year.

That's what MMA journalist John Nash believes. He recently stated that McGregor not competing is a major reason for fighter pay share in the UFC dropping to $146 million in 2022 from $178 million in 2021.

For context, according to Bloody Elbow, the UFC has been awarding around 17-18% of their total revenue to their fighters so far. However, the organization's recent SEC filings and 2022 earnings report show that the percentage has dropped by around 3% in the last financial year. Reports indicate that the UFC has cut $32.8 million from 2021 to 2022, paying fighters just $146 million out of their $1.14 billion in revenue.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Smith on MMA on SiriusXM, Nash explained why fighter revenue share decreased in 2022. Citing 'The Notorious' and his opponent's huge purse.

"We know why [fighter revenue share decreased]. One is, one less event in 2022 than in 2021, so that's one less group of fighters getting paid," said Nash."The other is, no Conor McGregor fights. The vast majority of that $33 million is McGregor's large purse and his opponent Dustin Poirier... Which lowers it by $32 million."

Dana White confirms the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight and reveals timeline

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return to action this year after being sidelined for almost two years due to a nasty leg fracture. He broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and has spent considerable time recuperating.

'The Notorious' will first reprise his role as a coach in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. The two men are expected to face each other in the octagon sometime later this year. However, many have expressed their uncertainty about the fight happening due to Conor McGregor not being in the USADA testing pool.

Dana White recently put any doubts about that matchup not happening to sleep and confirmed that a deal is in place for a clash between the two fighters. At the recent UFC Vegas post-fight press conference, White stated:

"He's filling out the paperwork. I don't know how soon that will be done or what's going on with that. That's his business that he's handling with USADA. But it's all in motion... Hopefully, we have a big fight at MSG in November... or December."

