A 'bloodied up' Chris Pratt gives unique prediction for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Actor Chris Pratt joins the long list of celebrities who have given their predictions for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 set to go down at UFC 264.

Chris Pratt is a huge fan of mixed martial arts. Growing up, he dabbled in amateur wrestling as well. He was placed fifth in a high school state wrestling tournament while studying at Lake Stevens High School.

In a recently shared one-minute clip, Chris Pratt, with a face completely covered in fake blood, presumably for shooting purposes, shared his prediction for the fight. He picked Dustin Poirier over Conor McGregor and said he believes 'The Diamond' will be the bigger and better man at UFC 264.

"What's up Dana? You're probably asking yourself 'Chris, why do you have blood and what looks like sh*t allover your face?' Good question. Truth is, I went to the future, I saw the fight. God, it was bloody. And someone got their sh*t kicked out of them, and it all got on my face. Really got my money's worth. I am excited for this fight. It's gonna be a good one. I predict it is Poirier's night. I think he's got Conor's number. I think he's hungrier. I think he's gonna be the bigger man that night. Looking forward to respectable fighters. Thank for all you both have done for the sport, and to all other fighters of the night, God bless you, stay safe, and keep entertaining us fans. We love it. We love you. Thanks Dana," Chris Pratt said.

The talk of going to the 'future' is a reference to his latest movie, The Tomorrow War, currently available on Amazon Prime. In the film, Chris Pratt plays an army ranger named Dan Forester, who is among an elite group of soldiers and civilians who are sent to the future to fight an alien army.

Chris Pratt was present when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Chris Pratt was present in the crowd at UFC 229 as well, where Conor McGregor faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in what went on to become the biggest fight in the promotion's history.

Chris Pratt's reaction to Derrick Lewis' knockout over Alexander Volkov went viral in the days following the pay-per-view event.

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

