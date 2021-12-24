"I think it will be a difficult fight for Jon Jones" - Glover Teixeira on potential fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones 

Glover Teixeira has weighed in on the potential superfight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. The UFC light heavyweight champion believes it will be a difficult fight for Jones due to his inactivity.

Jon Jones has not competed in the octagon since he fought Dominick Reyes on February 8, 2020. If and when Jones and Ngannou meet, 'Bones' will have been out of action for more than two years.

During a conversation with Sherdog.com's official YouTube channel, the Brazilian expressed these sentiments:

“It's tough to say right now. One, it's a heavyweight fight. Another one is, Jon has been out for a year-and-a-half, right? By the time he fights, it is going to be about a year-and-a-half or two years maybe. So a little time off there, so I think it's going to be a difficult fight for Jon Jones.”

Watch the full clip of Glover Teixeira on Sherdog.com below:

"I think Ciryl Gane is the real deal" - Anthony Smith believes Ciryl Gane can beat Jon Jones

Anthony Smith has given his opinion on a potential fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. The No.4-ranked light heavyweight thinks 'Bon Gamin' matches up favorably with the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

During an interview with MMA on SiriusXM, 'Lionheart' had this to say:

"I think Ciryl Gane is the real deal. I'm making a bold prediction, I think Ciryl Gane beats Francis Ngannou. I think he does it fairly handily. I also think Ciryl Gane beats Jon Jones."

When asked to defend his statement, Smith said:

"When Jon Jones finds somebody who matches him physically and athletically, I think that then you're going to have to check down on his list to skill and technique. I think with Ciryl Gane, I think he loses that battle. I think Ciryl Gane matches his size, his athletic ability, his speed, his movement. Ciryl Gane's absolutely the better striker, for sure. The little caveat there is if Ciryl Gane can defend a takedown, I think that he beats Jon Jones."

Watch the full clip of Anthony Smith on MMA on SiriusXM below:

Jon Jones is widely considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He holds a professional record of 26-1(1NC). His only loss in the octagon was a disqualification against Matt Hamill via illegal elbows in December 2009, in a fight he was clearly winning.

