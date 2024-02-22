"A guy who has no weakness" - When Joe Rogan warned Alexander Volkanovski about fighting "nightmare" Ilia Topuria after Islam Makhachev KO

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan once warned Alexander Volkanovski about fighting Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski locked horns with Topuria this past weekend at UFC 298 in a highly anticipated featherweight championship bout. Despite starting the fight strongly, 'The Great' was caught with a vicious right hand in the second round, which rendered him unconscious.

As a result, Topuria secured the UFC featherweight championship, and Volkanovski has now suffered back-to-back knockout defeats. In his previous bout, 'The Great' went up against Islam Makhachev in his quest to become a two-weight world champion. However, he ended up on the wrong end of a head-kick knockout.

Notably, many claimed that Volkanovski was returning to the octagon too soon after suffering a knockout against Makhachev. While speaking about the same, Rogan also shared a similar opinion.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, with Daniel Cormier as a guest, the UFC color commentator said:

"I really wish that he hadn't taken that second fight with Islam [Makhachev] on such short notice, and then to get head-kicked like that... Ilia Topuria is a perfect example of a guy who has no weakness. He's so good at grappling, he's so good at striking. He's a f***ing savage."

He added:

"Even if he wasn't compromised, even if he didn't fight Islam, Topuria is a nightmare. He's scary."

Catch Rogan's comments in the video below (5:20):

Alexander Volkanovski wants an immediate rematch against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski is in high spirits following his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria. Considering the fact that he had a dominant run in the featherweight division, it is only right for him to feel deserving of an immediate rematch.

Following his UFC 298 loss, Volkanovski released a video statement where he spoke about wanting to fight Topuria again. In the video, the former UFC featherweight champion stated that he is down to fight 'El Matador' in Spain and said:

"I definitely want that rematch. Spain is what I'm hearing is gonna happen. Dana wants Spain, obviously, and Ilia wants Spain. That won't be until later in the year. So obviously the timing would be perfect for me to you know, spend time with the family, look after myself, and then we'll get back in there and we'll make it right."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments in the video below (00:14):