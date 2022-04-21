"It’s s**t like this why I need to get the f*** out of the sorry a** UFC" - A riled-up Nate Diaz airs his frustration 

A frustrated Nate Diaz has once again made headlines after his attack on the UFC took another turn following his annoyance at their new NFT range.

The Stockton-native remains one of the company's biggest draws, and despite losing three of his last four fights inside the octagon, fans just can't get enough of the controversial figure. Although he's a lifelong martial artist, the 33-fight veteran rose to stardom after his impressive submission win over Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz's war with the UFC rages on and his latest rant against the promotion came after the UFC released a new NFT collection that included himself and his brother Nick Diaz.

"It’s s**t like this why I need to get the f*** out of the sorry a** UFC. Didn’t you guys suspend nick for 5 years and fine me hella money for a vape pen?! Now you’re reaping the benefits. I hope nobody buys this bullshit"

The UFC and Nate Diaz have always had a rocky relationship, but more recently the welterweight has been disappointed at their continuous failed attempts at booking him a fight.

Both him and Dustin Poirier have verbally agreed to face one another over social media, and even though fans have been vocal about their approval of this matchup, the MMA company has been reluctant to make that happen.

Who will Nate Diaz face next?

As he continues to push for a fight, Nate Diaz's next outing is being overshadowed by the UFC's unwillingness to book him in a fan-favorite bout with 'The Diamond'.

While facing Poirier is on the 37-year-old's mind, there are a handful of other options that would make for fantastic matchups. Firstly, a rematch for the BMF title with Jorge Masvidal after a controversial end to their first meeting seems inevitable.

Both 'Gamebred' and Diaz are on a bad run of form inside the cage and would love to kickstart a winning streak while also putting on another spectacle which would only raise their brand.

Not including the handful of prospects Nate could come up against, Vicente Luque and the aforementioned Poirier seem like two fights that' could produce fireworks.

The standout bout above all remains the trilogy with Conor McGregor considering they both have one win each thus far. This fight alone would sell a million pay-per-view buys, and it seems like the UFC could be holding out for this one.

