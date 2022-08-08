Adriano Moraes reveals who is helping him in his training camp at American Top Team

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right? ONE lightweight star Adriano Moraes is once again training with coaches at American Top Team to help him retain his undisputed flyweight world championship against Demetrious Johnson this month at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Moraes has spoken highly about his ATT family, located in Coconut Creek, Florida, and the careful measures they’re taking to make sure he’s prepared for one of the most important title defenses of his career.

During an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Mikinho’ was asked about his training partners and coaches at ATT and how they’re helping him get better for his upcoming rematch with ‘Mighty Mouse'.

The 32 year-old Brazilian explained:

“At ATT, we have a squad of lightweights. I have a lot of good training partners here. And my coaches are the same, Katel Kubis, Alemão and Macarrão in Muay Thai, Gabriel and Ivan in boxing, Steve Mocco in wrestling, Marcos Parrumpinha in jiu-jitsu, Mike Brown helping in the MMA mix, and Conan Silveira as head coach.”

The flyweight king added:

“I seek to improve every day as an athlete and as a human being. I believe that is still my main objective. But I'm training to get there well on the day of the fight because I want to get there, in addition to being well prepared, without any injuries, which is my main focus. We are working hard, daily, so that I can arrive very focused and trained for the next fight.”

Adriano Moraes reflects on victory over Demetrious Johnson, calls it an “amazing moment” for his career

Training day and night at American Top Team paid off for Adriano Moraes in 2021. The Brazilian made history when he became the first man to knock out one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time in Johnson inside the circle at ONE on TNT 1.

Reflecting upon his achievements and the stunning knockout knee he delivered in round two, the ATT representative humbly told The Schmo:

“It was an amazing moment for my career you know, that’s the fight I would wanted to have in my MMA career and I had this opportunity. I trained hard and I put my strategy in the game and I got it. “

Catch the full interview below:

