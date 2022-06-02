Watch: ONE Championship's Adrian Mattheis vs. Alex Silva II - Settling The Controversy

One of the most exciting aspects of MMA is controversy. ONE Championship recently had one back in March at ONE: Lights Out.

The fight in question was between Indonesian wildman Adrian 'Papua Badboy' Mattheis and jiu-jitsu ace Alex 'Little Rock' Silva. Their fight ended in much controversy in the form of a highly-debated stoppage.

After surviving a dangerous ground attack by Silva in the first round, Mattheis promised his corner that he'd knock Silva out with his hands in the second round. That he did, as a massive right hand by the 'Papua Badboy' floored the Brazilian immediately.

Mattheis followed up with two hammer fists on the ground that barely connected from the angles we've seen as Silva tried to scramble back to his feet. Whether or not Silva was truly incapable of intelligently defending himself after the big right hand is up for debate. An argument can be made that the referee saved 'Little Rock' from further damage, but another one can be made that it was somewhat premature.

To stop the endless debates, ONE Championship decided to run it back immediately by setting up a rematch at ONE 158. As the featured bout of the lead card, Mattheis vs. Silva II is one of the anticipated bouts of the evening.

Watch ONE's preview of the rematch below:

ONE Championship strawweight marvel Adrian Mattheis will once again fight his idol at ONE 158

On Friday, June 3, at ONE 158, Adrian Mattheis and Alex Silva will run it back to determine if the first fight was a fluke or a preview of what will happen if they fight again. The rematch will serve as the featured bout of the lead card of the night.

In the main event of the evening, Muay Thai speedster Tawanchai PK. Saenchai will look to welcome ONE newcomer, Niclas Larsen, in violent fashion. Both warriors are quite the polar opposites, style-wise. Tawanchai is known to be one of the fastest and most technically sound Muay Thai fighters, while Larsen is a more unorthodox striker with a peculiar rhythm to his attacks.

In the co-headlining bout of the evening, we might see the next title contender in the bantamweight division as two knockout artists collide. 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il and 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade are two of the scariest knockout kings in the division, and it's pretty much guaranteed that someone will go to sleep in this bout.

