5 weirdest ONE Championship fighters ever

ONE Championship has seen its fair share of oddballs through the years. To be a professional fighter is, inherently, a strange way to make a living after all.

There's nothing normal about the willingness to get punched for the sake of making money. This is why professional fighters are sometimes seen as a strange bunch by most people and that's totally okay. There's nothing wrong with being different.

As far as we can see, fighters are the type of people who refuse to conform with the normalcy of the world. They are awesome mostly because they are not afraid to go against the grain.

This truth is pretty much common knowledge to fight fans but occasionally, we see a fighter who would cause us to collectively say, "that dude's wired differently, isn't he?"

Sometimes, these oddball personalities make it to the big leagues of combat sports, such as ONE Championship. ONE fighters who are undeniably talented but also manages to be stranger than everyone else in an already strange line of work.

Today, we list down five of the weirdest fighters in ONE Championship history.

#5. ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Just by watching three minutes of a Rodtang fight, you'll have two clear realizations. One, he's one of the most dangerous Muay Thai fighters in the world and two, he's all kinds of different inside the ring.

One of the more defining traits of Rodtang's fighter profile is his unusually intense and angry persona once the bell rings. Seriously, watching him batter his opponents would have you thinking that they owed him money.

Just like the Incredible Hulk, the more Rodtang gets hit the angrier and more savage he seemingly gets. Check out this highlight reel and let us know if that's not the real-life version of the strongest Avenger:

The current ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion is bound for a special rules match against MMA legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE: X. We're interested to see if he can bring his unusual level of savagery to that match.

Though he is a rather nice and peaceful man outside the ring, Rodtang seemingly transforms into something else inside of it. In the already savage and violent sport of Muay Thai, Rodtang manages to out-savage and out-violence everyone else.

That's why he deserves a spot on our list.

Watch more of Rodtang's most savage moments here:

