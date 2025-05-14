Adrian Lee on Ruotolo twins' MMA blueprint: “Take opponents down and submit them”

Adrian Lee thinks the Ruotolo Twins have a very clear path to victory in their MMA endeavors.

Thus far, only one of the brothers, Kade Ruotolo, has made the move from BJJ to MMA. And thus far, it's been nothing but success for the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Ruotolo has bested his first three opponents, all via first-round submission.

With Kade Ruotolo's brother, ONE welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo, working toward his own mixed martial arts debut, Lee believes that we'll see a similar game plan at play.

“They just go right from the striking into it," Adrian Lee said in a recent interview with ONE Championship. "I think their general game plan is just to take opponents down and submit them."

It's an effective strategy that the Atos Jiu-Jitsu stars have adopted.

Interestingly enough, Lee has found a similar path to victory in all three of his ONE appearances, defeating each of his opponents via submission, with only his first professional MMA fight extending past the opening round.

Adrian Lee surprised to hear Tye Ruotolo call him out

Following a successful defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 31, Tye Ruotolo called out Adrian Lee, hoping that the 19-year-old teen phenom would be his first-ever opponent in four-ounce gloves.

The callout admittedly surprised Lee, but if that's the fight that Ruotolo wants, he's more than willing to oblige.

“Honestly, I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut," Lee said. "Personally, I don’t think I’m a good matchup for him. I don’t think I’d be what a good feeder for him is, if that’s what he’s looking for. But I’m excited for that match.”

Is Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo the fight to make, or should the BJJ sensation get a few wins under his belt before coming after a member of the legendary Lee family?

If you missed any of the action, ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch the ONE Fight Night 31 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.

