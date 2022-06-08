"First TKO from the bjj legend" - Adriano Moraes congratulates Buchecha on ONE 158 victory

Adriano Moraes recently took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow Brazilian superstar, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, on the first TKO of his career at ONE 158.

The current ONE flyweight champion tweeted:

"First TKO from the bjj legend “feinho” Buchecha!"

The celebratory remarks came in lieu of Buchecha's third consecutive win inside the circle. He defeated Aussie heavyweight Simon Carson with brutal ground-and-pound strikes from mount, prompting the referee to call a halt to the action.

In his post-fight interview, the 13-time champion looked happy and eager to talk about his victory. Still new to the game, the magnitude of achieving his first TKO didn't hit him until ONE congratulated him for it.

Speaking about the TKO, Buchecha said:

"Yeah, yeah. So that was the first one but I hope not the last, that's for sure!"

For now, Buchecha is looking forward to competing again but is in no hurry to rush his return to the circle. He told ONE that he feels comfortable being in the cage knowing that his striking game has improved and will continue to improve. After a long and dominant jiu-jitsu career, Buchecha is working to do the same in MMA.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrius Johnson II airs on Amazon Prime Video this summer

The anticipated debut of ONE Championship on Amazon Prime Video is set for August with Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrius Johnson II set to headline the historic event.

Ariel Helwani broke the news on Instagram with the caption:

"Event will air in primetime on Friday night in the US and Canada on Prime Video."

Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes puts his flyweight belt on the line once again as 'Mighty Mouse' seeks redemption from their last meeting at ONE on TNT 1.

Johnson is regarded among the greatest MMA athletes of all time, largely thanks to his accomplishments in the UFC. Moraes knocked him out in their first encounter, and the former UFC champion will be itching to return the favor.

Moraes, a Capoeira-style fighter, is one of the most intriguing and exciting fighters on the roster. He's multi-dimensional and hones a large range of MMA skills like Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo and boxing. Training out of American Top Team and Constrictor Team, Moraes is a complete fighting machine.

