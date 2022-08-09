“Let's see if this will help him” - Adriano Moraes not sure Henry Cejudo’s help will pay off for Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes is ready to show the world that his win against flyweight superstar Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1 was not a fluke. The reigning flyweight world champion will step back into the ONE circle to headline ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26th. Meeting him will be Johnson, as the two run back their highly entertaining bout from April 2021.

That night, Moraes became the first man to finish ‘Mighty Mouse’ in his combat sports career with a crushing knee delivered directly to Johnson’s chin in the second round. In anticipation of the rematch, DJ has called on some fairly big guns to help him train. Former two-division champion and Olympian Henry Cejudo has been working with ‘Mighty Mouse’ ahead of the epic rematch.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Mikinho’ discussed Johnson’s training with ‘Triple C’ and displayed an interest in seeing how Johnson approaches the rematch.

“It’s very cool that he is training with Henry Cejudo and looking to evolve as an athlete. I believe he will be very well prepared for this fight. Henry Cejudo can help him a lot with several requirements. But let's see if this will help him in his next fight.”

Demetrious Johnson changes up his training ahead of Adriano Moraes rematch

Demetrious Johnson suffered the first knockout of his career when he first met Adriano Moraes. Intent on preventing ‘Mikinho’ from repeating his success in the ONE on Prime Video 1 clash, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is mixing up his training, putting more emphasis on grappling to better his chances at capturing ONE Championship gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Johnson discussed his approach to his latest training camp.

“The approach in this camp I was like ‘you know what, I’m not going to worry about my strength and conditioning because I never get tired. I still go to the gym, but that’s only for one day a week. I’m grappling four or five times a week now, and that’s an hour and a half to two hours and then after that, I’ll go do mixed martial arts for two hours. So now I’ll put in more hours into training mixed martial arts than I was in my previous fights.”

Johnson believes the change-up will make him a more efficient fighter, particularly in the ground game, which will be vital against a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt like Adriano Moraes.

“How does this play into the fight with Adriano? Well, obviously, Adriano is a black belt (in BJJ). My grappling conditioning has got significantly better because I’m being more efficient in what I actually do, which is fighting instead of going to the gym or lifting.”

Edited by C. Naik