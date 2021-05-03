AKA coach Javier Mendez explains why Daniel Cormier did not slap Jake Paul at UFC 261

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul have been at each other's throats for a while. Things have escalated ever since Jake Paul called DC out after his win over Ben Askren. The two had a heated exchange at UFC 261 where Daniel Cormier was present as a commentator and Jake Paul was seated in the audience.

Daniel Cormier wanted all the smoke from Jake Paul tonight #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/eWIyckaht8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Daniel Cormier's American Kickboxing Academy coach Javier Mendez opened up about the matter in a recent interview with The Schmo. Mendez was asked what he thought of the Daniel Cormier-Jake Paul rivalry.

The AKA founder stated that DC is a man of his word, and when he says he would do something to someone, he probably means it:

"You can't say nothing like that about DC - not engaging, nothing like that - DC is dude... if DC says he's gonna slap you, guess what he's gonna do? You think he's joking, he's not." [Transcription: Sportskeeda MMA]

Javier Mendez on Jake Paul: He has got legit boxing skills

Javier Mendez also gave credit to Jake Paul for doing a great job of promoting himself, and said that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has legitimate boxing skills, but he was just 'barking up the wrong tree' when he went at Daniel Cormier:

"He didn't say he was gonna slap him because he would have lost his job. He doesn't wanna lose his job! But seriously, had it been like that, I think Jake Paul would have been in trouble. So it's good for that. The bottomline is that DC is one of the greatest of all time, he's one of the greatest of all time. He's got a young kid who is doing an unbelievable job of promoting himself, who actually has got real good skills. He has got legit boxing skills. I have said it before, I am saying it now, and I will say it again. He has got legit boxing skills. He has got great coaches - BJ Flores, Jacob Chavez are helping him, you know? These are professionals, and he's a professional - so he's taking the sport seriously." [Transcription: Sportskeeda MMA]

Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”



Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

"But you're barking up the wrong tree when you got an old big papa bear like DC who - he has made his money, he doesn't need to make his money. It doesn't matter. It's not a money fight for him, it's about legacy. And why would he come down to do something with Jake Paul when he has got so many great things going. DC has got a great bright future. He's the next big Strahan-type individual. The world's gonna love him - the world already loves him, but more of the world's gonna love him when they see more of what DC can do. He doesn't need to fight anymore." [Transcription: Sportskeeda MMA]