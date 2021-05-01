"Jake Paul is doing an unbelievable job" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach praises the YouTuber for his marketing strategy

Jake Paul has been grabbing eyeballs and garnering the attention of some of the top names in the world of combat sports.

Javier Mendez is the newest addition to the long list of people who happen to think that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is doing a great job for himself. In a recent interview with Helen Yee, the founder of the American Kickboxing Academy opened up about the altercations between Jake Paul and the Champ-Champ of AKA, Daniel Cormier.

Javier Mendez gave credit to Jake Paul for doing such a superb job of "marketing himself." MMA outlets are constantly covering Paul, even though he is a boxer. However, having known Daniel Cormier closely for years, Javier Mendez is confident that 'DC' will never agree to face someone like Jake Paul in a fight.

"With Daniel, he doesn't play with anybody. With Daniel, it's a real thing, you know? And I think Jake Paul is doing a great job of marketing himself and making himself out there because he's a boxer but yeah, here we are in a MMA site and we are talking about Jake Paul! So, obviously he is doing something great. But that's the wrong bear. That's the Papa Bear and Papa Bear - he ain't playing. So, you can go box somebody else because Papa Bear is not gonna box you. But Jake Paul is doing an unbelievable job."

In his most recent outing, Jake Paul knocked Ben Askren out in their much-hyped Triller Fight Club clash on April 17. Paul officially made $690,000 from the fight. The actual sum of money he pocketed is possibly much more than that, considering pay-per-view shares and other bonuses.

What happened between Jake Paul and Daniel Cormier?

Jake Paul has a strong penchant for disrespectful call-outs, and his tone only got louder following his KO win over Ben Askren. He called Daniel Cormier out on Twitter, calling him a "fat boy" and promising to "cook him up Cleveland style."

The two had a confrontation at UFC 261, where Daniel Cormier was present as a UFC commentator and Jake Paul was in the crowd at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. They exchanged words amid chants of 'F*ck Jake Paul' reverberating around the stadium.

Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul at #UFC261

Both spoke to ESPN's Ariel Helwani on the matter. Daniel Cormier offered to fight him inside the octagon because he doesn't have to 'chase some payday' that a boxing match would bring.

Jake Paul later responded to DC's comments, claiming that Cormier is avoiding boxing him because 'a part of Cormier' knows he could lose.