Tell me one of those things that has happened to Khabib Nurmagomedov - AKA coach Javier Mendez has no place for Charles Oliveira in the GOAT debate

With the 'greatest of all time' discussions ever-present in the world of MMA, renowned coach Javier Mendez has claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the best to ever do it. The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach insists Charles Oliveira will never be able to catch him.

'Do Bronx' has rightfully placed himself in talks to be the lightweight G.O.A.T. due to the caliber of fighters he's overcome throughout his incredible 11-fight win streak. The Brazilian has developed a nasty striking game and has been hurting high-level opponents on the feet before either finishing them via TKO or submission.

Charles Oliveira is thought by many to now be the best lightweight in UFC history. However, Javier Mendez quickly shut down those claims in a recent interview on Submission Radio by crediting Khabib Nurmagomedov for his work inside the octagon. He asserted that no other fighter has ever reached his level:

"I don't put Charles there [in the G.O.A.T. talk] at all. How many losses does he have? How many rounds has he lost? How many times has he been dropped? Tell me any one of those things that has happened to Khabib. No one's touched him... Where has he lost a round? Where has he not dominated? For me, I don't look at that as putting in the G.O.A.T. discussion, I don't care how many title defenses you have, you've had problems... Tell me someone else that's undefeated, dominated everybody, only lost maybe one round, two rounds tops in his whole career."

Despite once again being doubted, Charles Oliveira has the chance to silence the critics and solidify himself even further as one of the greatest to ever compete at 155lbs later this year. The 32-year-old Brazilian headlines UFC 280 in a clash for the vacant lightweight strap against Islam Makhachev next month.

Check out what Javier Mendez had to say about Khabib Nurmagomedov in the video below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC legacy

Although it is widely considered that he retired too soon, Khabib Nurmagomedov without a doubt left one of the greatest legacies the sport has ever seen.

While he didn't face as many elite names as other fighters, the Russian looked almost untested during his time inside the octagon and had to overcome adversity on very few occasions.

With three successful title defenses to his name in addition to his 29-0 record, the Hall of Fame inductee is arguably the most dominant man we've ever seen compete in the UFC.

