Alexander Volkanovski names the one mistake from the first fight against Islam Makhachev that he wants to fix in the rematch

Alexander Volkanovski is set to step in on short notice as he challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 294 this weekend. The featherweight champion recently revealed the mistake that he believes cost him in their first bout. Speaking to Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie, 'The Great' stated:

"There's a few things. Obviously, I showed him a lot of respect, which he deserves that respect, but I mean, I could've backed myself a little bit earlier, where this time, at least I got to figure that out because now, it's perfect timing, I can't afford to show him that respect."

Volkanovski continued:

"I need to go out there and I need to go for the finish. I want to go there and finish him. Obviously, I feel like I can go the five rounds anyways, but let's not even worry about that. Let's go out there and really send a statement, which is going to be massive for the legacy and that'll get people talking. That's what I want."

Alexander Volkanovski's comments on his rematch with Islam Makhachev

Volkanovski previously challenged Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 284, however, he lost the bout via unanimous decision. The bout marked his first loss after 12 consecutive wins to begin his UFC career and ended an overall 22 fight win streak. 'The Great' will look to become just the fifth double champ in UFC history this weekend.

Robert Whittaker reveals why short notice bout could benefit Alexander Volkanovski against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski is set to enter the octagon on short notice when he faces Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. Robert Whittaker believes that the short-notice bout could play in the favor of the featherweight champion. Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, the No.3-ranked middleweight stated:

"Him going in maybe 12 days with nothing to lose, making a ton of money, last minute, late notice, nothing to lose, everything to gain. I think that sort of head space gets him in there almost better than the first time they fought because it frees him up. He knows. He's a ring in on 12 days. He's got nothing to lose, everything to gain. I can see that being a bit of a problem for Makhachev."

Robert Whittaker's comments on Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev

Whittaker questioned what Makhachev would do differently from the first fight, which many felt was very close. He added that he can see Volkanovski winning the rematch.