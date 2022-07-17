"Not a goddamn thing has changed" - Alexander Volkanovski is the reason Charles Oliveira finally agreed to fight Islam Makhachev, says Chael Sonnen

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will headline UFC 280 scheduled for October 22 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The fight will see the former champion, who is the current No.1 contender, take on what may be his toughest test to date in the Dagestani.

The fight was announced during the broadcast of the promotion's most recent event, UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, which took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Long Island in New York. It is a contest that fans and fighters have been excited about watching for a long time.

However, Charles Oliveira has been dismissive of Islam Makhachev's claim to a title shot in the recent past. According to Chael Sonnen, nothing has changed except featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski's interest in fighting for double-champ status.

As per 'The Bad Guy', Volkanovski needs to use this fight announcement as proof of 'do Bronx' ducking him and take credit for the fight getting made:

"Charles Oliveira was resisting fighting Makhachev. That's true. Publicly. Lima, the coach of Oliveira, even said 'we'll fight the son of a b***h, we're not doing it in Abu Dhabi'. Well, nothing's changed... the only new variable is that Volkanovski was interested in the fight...

One week ago Oliveira was resisting fighting Makhachev for plethora of reasons, none of which has changed. Not the location, not the date, not a goddamn thing has changed. Other than Volkanovski's now interested and off we go... If you're Volkanovski, you need to be getting credit for this..."

Alexander Volkanovski is arguably the pound-for-pound king in the UFC, and Sonnen believes he cannot be denied. Whether 'The Great' aligns with Chael Sonnen's point of view or not, that's what he should be claiming, according to the former UFC title challenger.

Watch the full video below:

Alexander Volkanovski wants the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Ever since putting on a clinic against 'The Korean Zombie', the Australian featherweight king has expressed an interest in moving up to lightweight and fighting for a second belt.

After his masterclass against Max Holloway in their trilogy fight at UFC 276, no one can doubt his abilities or his right to fight for champ-champ status.

Soon after the announcement of Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev was made during UFC Long Island, 'The Great' tweeted to stake his claim in a fight against the winner.

Standing at 5'6", Volkanovski is short compared to other lightweights. However, he has a 71" reach and uses it impeccably. Add his wrestling and well-roundedness, and it's easy to see why he'd give most lightweights a tough outing.

In his pro-MMA career, Alexander Volkanovski has fought across featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight. The only loss on his record came from a welterweight bout in 2013. Since then, 'The Great' has been on a phenomenal run, with a 12-fight winning streak in the promotion.

Charles Oliveira is currently riding an 11-fight win streak, while Islam Makhachev is on a 10-fight winning run. The trio is heading for a collision that will see two of them have their winning streaks snapped away by the time it's all said and done.

