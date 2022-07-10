Charles Oliveira believes Khabib Nurmagomedov's backing is helping Islam Makhachev's title contention despite no top-5 win

Charles Oliveira believes Islam Makhachev is being fast-tracked to title contention due to the backing of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov happens to be Makhachev's childhood friend and teammate. Of late, the undefeated Russian has been urging the UFC brass to book Makhachev in a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira.

'Do Bronx' admits that Islam Makhachev is on an impressive winning streak but feels that he must fight someone ranked within top five in the division before challenging for the title. He believes that Makhachev is currently in title contention because of Nurmagomedov's backing and not because he's earned it.

Having said that, if the UFC decides to give Makhachev the title shot next, 'do Bronx' is willing to fight him by the end of the year. During an interaction with ESPN Brazil, Oliveira said:

"In reality, I think that he has his merits. He has been on a long winning streak. If I'm not mistaken, it has been 11 in a row, right? Or something like that. But, on the other hand, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] also has a huge weight. Having that man on your back, whether you like it or not, gives it weight. He retired undefeated and all the history of what he has done. So, whether you like it or not, it does have weight."

The Brazilian added:

"But in my mind, I think that he should have to do one more fight in order to fight for the belt. But if the UFC wants that fight and if Islam wants it so much and if it's a good moment... If he wants to fight at the end of the year, it doesn't matter if it'll be in Brazil or not, it makes no difference."

Watch the interview below:

Charles Oliveira ready to fight anyone in the lightweight division next but on one condition

Charles Oliveira was earlier adamant about fighting Conor McGregor next. The Brazilian was chasing a money fight against the Irishman in a bid to attain financial security for his family. However, it now seems like 'do Bronx' is open to other options for his next fight, but only if he is paid satisfactorily.

He said that although he'd like to fight McGregor next, he remains open to the possibility of fighting someone else if the UFC suggests so. Oliveira stated that he's never run away from a contest and would like to fight Makhachev or anyone the UFC puts in front of him, but only for the right price.

In his last fight, Oliveira picked up a first-round submission victory against Justin Gaethje in their lightweight clash at UFC 274. Despite winning the fight, Oliveira was stripped of the title because he failed to make weight for the bout.

Fight Fans @FightFans



This run that Charles Oliveira is on is legendary!



#UFC #MMA #FightFans Imagine beating Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje all in a row.This run that Charles Oliveira is on is legendary! Imagine beating Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje all in a row.This run that Charles Oliveira is on is legendary!#UFC #MMA #FightFans https://t.co/efhtqaPihE

