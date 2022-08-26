"Help my push to the UFC" - When Alexander Volkanovski and his team enlisted the support of fans to help him fight in the UFC with the hashtag '#SignVolkanovski'

Alexander Volkanovski is currently ranked #1 on the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, replacing Kamaru Usman after his recent loss to Leon Edwards. The featherweight champion has stormed his way through the division since his arrival in 2016, and is currently 12-0 in the promotion.

A video was recently posted on Twitter by @GlobeSvcs that showcased the lengths Volkanovski was willing to go back in 2016, in order to sign with the UFC. In an attempt to gain the attention of Dana White and the company, 'The Great' created a hashtag titled '#SignVolkanovski' on Twitter to improve his social media presence.

"It's not only how you fight, and all that sort of stuff. It's all about marketing and promoting, you know, you've got to sell the seats. So that's what I'm trying to work on now, I really want to push my hashtag #SignVolkanovski campaign that I'm doing."

See the tweet below:

A dream that began some six years ago, of signing with the UFC, could not have panned out better for Alexander Volkanovski. He's the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now, and the greatest featherweight of all time in the eyes of some.

'The Great' will look to attain double-champ status once he has fully recovered from a broken hand sustained against Max Holloway, and he hopes to fight the winner of the much anticipated bout between Charles Oliveria and Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Volkanovski dives deeper into the headkick that won Leon Edwards the title. It's

The headkick landed by Leon Edwards to win the welterweight title has been declared 'the greatest headkick knockout in UFC history' by commentator Joe Rogan.

The set-up that 'Rocky' used has been broken down numerous times, but Alexander Volkanovski took it upon himself to break down the headkick into 'a little more detail'. Using his incredible fight IQ, he released a video on his YouTube channel, and had the following to say:

"It's a different timing of the kick too, a different beat. Where if you're going one...two...switch kick, or let's say one...two...three...rear kick, right so that's the beat. Boom...boom...boom. Going the same side, as Leon committed to that two, that rear hand, 'cause he's southpaw. As he's committing to that, that kick is already coming up. The timing of his [Usman] slipping is as the kick is coming up."

Watch the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski is a student of the game, and it shines through during breaking down videos such as this one.

'The Great' seems to be improving each time he fights, and a combination of fighting wit and physical prowess has resulted in 12-0 streak in the UFC.

