Gilbert Burns believes Alexandre Pantoja can soon become the UFC flyweight champion

Gilbert Burns has shown support for Alexandre Pantoja by predicting the ranked flyweight will become a champion one day. Pantoja was once potentially one fight away from a title shot before losing to Askar Askarov at UFC Fight Island 2. Two years later, the Brazilian is getting closer and closer to his chance at UFC gold.

After losing to Askarov, Pantoja bounced back with two crucial wins against Manel Kape and Brandon Royval. 'The Cannibal' is now the No.3-ranked UFC flyweight with his next fight at UFC 277 on July 30. The Brazilian will fight Alex Perez, who is currently ranked No.6.

Watch Alexandre Pantoja beat Brandon Royval by submission below:

A win at UFC 277 could potentially earn Pantoja a title shot due to Deiveson Figueiredo potentially leaving the division and the other two top-ranked contenders, Kai Kara-France and Brandon Moreno, competing for the interim belt at the same pay-per-view.

While responding to a tweet about Pantoja's fight announcement, Burns hyped up his fellow Brazilian by saying:

"I think Pantoja can become the champ in this division soon! Idk I think @PantojaMMA"

Pantoja joined the UFC in 2017 after competing in The Ultimate Fighter Season 24. Although he didn't win the season, 'The Cannibal' had wins over Kara-France and Moreno, who will both be competing for the interim flyweight title.

The Brazilian is well-rounded, continues to evolve as a fighter, and has a world-class team behind him at the American Top Team to help him reach his goal of becoming a UFC champion.

Alexandre Pantoja responds to Gilbert Burns' support

Despite Pantoja's minor setbacks, he has improved tremendously throughout his 11 UFC fights. 'The Cannibal' now finds himself in a solid position with a flyweight division needing title contenders. After seeing encouragement from Burns, the No.3-ranked flyweight responded by saying:

"Very motivated to make this happen!"

very motivated to make this happen! @GilbertDurinho Muito motivado pra isso acontecer!very motivated to make this happen! @GilbertDurinho Muito motivado pra isso acontecer! 💪very motivated to make this happen!

At 32 years old, Pantoja still has time to make his dream a reality. It has to be encouraging for the Brazilian that Moreno is fighting for the interim title, considering he has already beaten 'The Assassin Baby' twice. (One of those two wins was in a pro exhibition bout.) Before focusing on the title shot, 'The Cannibal' needs a win against Perez at UFC 277.

