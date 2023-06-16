Aljamain Sterling questions credibility of sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor - "Stop this trigger sue-happy era"

Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the sexual assault allegations that have recently surfaced against Conor McGregor.

McGregor has been accused of violently assaulting a woman at the NBA Finals Game 4 between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets that went down at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9. The UFC superstar allegedly forced the woman to perform oral sex before trying to sodomize her inside a men's washroom.

McGregor's attorney denied the allegations and Aljamain Sterling believes the Irishman. Reacting to a report of the accusations against McGregor, 'Funk Master' wrote on Instagram:

"Lies....."

According to demand letters sent by the woman's attorney, Ariel Mitchell, the NBA and Kaseya Center security separated her from her friend and forced her inside the washroom with 'The Notorious'. Sterling finds it difficult to believe that NBA security personnel would be in on the act.

The UFC bantamweight champ further commented:

"The NBA security helped him?? Cmon bro. At least make the situation make sense. What are we talking about here"

Calling for an end to the "sue-happy era", he added:

"Where's the proof bro? I can go out tmw and accuse anyone. Let's stop this trigger sue-happy era we're in."

"Like frfr. Ppl just be listening and believing anyone at face value, with no questions asked."

Image courtesy: @espnmma on Instagram

The woman is allegedly seeking settlements with McGregor, the NBA and the Miami Heat instead of pressing charges.

Previous sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor

This is not the first time Conor McGregor has been accused of assaulting a woman. A civil lawsuit was filed against McGregor in 2020 by a woman who claimed to have been raped by 'The Notorious' in 2018.

The statement filed by the woman claimed that she was taken to a Dublin hotel penthouse by McGregor's driver after exchanging some flirtatious messages with the Irishman. While she was expecting a regular party, a bag of coke was instantly dished out and she couldn't refuse some, the statement claims.

Conor McGregor allegedly beckoned the woman to his bedroom and started removing her clothes without her consent. When she violently protested, the Irishman allegedly held her by the throat and lifted her three times. He allegedly said:

"That’s how I felt in the Octagon, I had to tap myself out three times, that’s how I felt!"

Citing her inability to work due to the mental trauma, the woman sought $1.79 million to $2.13 million in reparations.

Chris Turnbull @EnemyInAState Accuser says McGregor forcibly kissed her and tried to anally rape her'



Connor never seems to face any consequences for his actions: with these violent and sexual assualt allegations from multiple woman dating back to at least 2018: and now, in 2023, another victim.. Accuser says McGregor forcibly kissed her and tried to anally rape her'Connor never seems to face any consequences for his actions: with these violent and sexual assualt allegations from multiple woman dating back to at least 2018: and now, in 2023, another victim..

Poll : 0 votes