Allycia Hellen Rodrigues thinks its about time Janet Todd defends atomweight kickboxing gold

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes Janet Todd needs to defend her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

In February 2020, Todd utilized her 2-0 promotional kickboxing record to earn a title shot against then-world champion Stamp Fairtex. After five rounds of action, ‘JT’ emerged victorious in a razor-thin fight that ended with a split decision.

Since then, the American hasn’t defended her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. Instead, she prioritized Muay Thai by fighting four times, leading to three wins and one loss. Although ‘JT’ has stayed active, her most recent opponent, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, thinks it’s time she defends her atomweight kickboxing throne.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post Martial Arts, Hellen Rodrigues had this to say about Todd:

“I think it’s time for Janet to defend her title, it feels like it's like a long time already.”

Janet Todd last fought on March 24, losing against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by unanimous decision for the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. It’s unclear what’s next for Todd after suffering the loss.

Meanwhile, Hellen Rodrigues has a massive upcoming opportunity to become a two-division world champion. On September 29, the 24-year-old Brazilian will take on Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

Sundell vs. Hellen Rodrigues is one of three world title matchups scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14, which takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The female-led fight card can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.