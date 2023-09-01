Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on two-division world championship opportunity: “I can do it”

Returning at ONE Fight Night 14, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is looking to produce the best run of her professional career in recent years.

After dethroning Stamp Fairtex in 2020, the Brazilian decided to step away from her career to dedicate time to building her family.

Earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 8, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion made her long-awaited return to competition. Still far from her prime, the 25-year-old proved a point on her comeback fight, defeating interim champion Janet Todd to reassert herself at the very top.

On September 29, she will compete for the second time this year with an incredible opportunity in front of her.

With Jackie Buntan withdrawing from her rematch with Smilla Sundell for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, Rodrigues has a chance to write her name in the history books.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the Brazilian will go up a weight class to try and become a two-division world champion when she faces the strawweight Muay Thai titleholder.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues spoke about being motivated by establishing her legacy and constantly testing herself in her career to prove just how good she is:

“I want to make history, I want to challenge myself more and more, and I know I can do it.”

While it will take a big performance to take the belt from 18-year-old prodigy Sundell, Rodrigues is in the business of upsetting the odds and this fight is no different for her.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.