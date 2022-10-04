Allycia Rodrigues, Janet Todd to unify ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world titles

ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Rodrigues is set to return to the circle to take on interim titleholder Janet Todd in a unification bout.

The match, which is slated to happen in Bangkok in January, was announced during the broadcast of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend. In an interview with the South China Morning Post after the event, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong also confirmed that the match is expected to take place soon.

Rodrigues made a stellar debut in ONE Championship when she beat Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex for the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

She’s since been on a leave of absence after getting pregnant and giving birth to her son Josue in September 2021.

Although she’s more of a technical fighter, Allycia Rodrigues’ style oftentimes masks her powerful right roundhouse kick, which she can unleash on a whim.

Todd, meanwhile, would want nothing more than to unify her interim gold and become the undisputed ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion. Todd, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, is a ruthless competitor and stalks her opponents across the circle to formulate a game plan on how to dominate them in any way she sees fit.

Her most recent bout against Lara Fernandez showed just how dangerous Todd is in her offensive approach. Todd, who took the kickboxing gold from Stamp in February 2020, was clinical in her unanimous decision win over Fernandez, which saw her become the interim Muay Thai world champion at ONE 159 this past July.

After measuring up Fernandez for much of the fight, Todd went into a frenzy in the fifth. She went on such an aggressive attack that it left no opening for the Spanish fighter to counteract.

Allycia Rodrigues’ return could shake up the Muay Thai and kickboxing fields

The absence of Allycia Rodrigues not only paved the way for Todd to claim a second world title, but also saw the warpath of Anissa Meksen in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Todd, who’s 8-1 in ONE Championship, has amassed a three-fight winning streak since Rodrigues went on her leave.

Meksen, a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, is regarded as one of the best strikers of her generation. She's more than proved that distinction in ONE Championship, going 3-0 in the organization to date.

Rodrigues’ return, though, brings another level of depth to the striking rosters of the women’s atomweight division.

So many scenarios could play out once Allycia Rodrigues is back and it’s not a farfetched idea that the trio of her, Todd, and Meksen will be fighting for the two world titles in their divisions.

