Anatoly Malykhin: 3 keys to victory against Arjan Bhullar

Anatoly Malykhin is ready to leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as a true two-division king this Friday, June 23.

The undefeated Russian slugger and interim champion unifies his gold alongside ONE heavyweight world title Arjan Bhullar. Their match will serve as the headline attraction on the international portion of ONE Friday Fights 22.

Anatoly Malykhin has crushed every obstacle thrown at him thus far. Based on his past performances, there is every reason to believe he can come out of this hotly-anticipated clash with his hand raised.

Here are three of his biggest keys to victory against ‘Singh’ at ONE Friday Fights 22, which will be available on the promotion’s YouTube page this Friday.

#3 His mix of pace and volume

Anatoly Malykhin’s highlight-reel clips may not show much of his pace and volume. However, the unbeaten tank does possess the two in abundance.

‘Sladkiy’ typically charges at his opponents from the get-go, using his pace and volume to set up takedowns or his rocket of a right fist. Besides, he has all the tools in his pocket in either department – well-educated hands in the stand-up exchange and a solid grappling base.

Though Bhullar is known primarily as a wrestler, the Indian athlete – as seen in his past two appearances – owns a reputable boxing arsenal. He used it to good use against Mauro Cerilli and Brandon Vera.

However, the interim king’s pace and volume across all fractions, particularly in Bhullar’s bread and butter, could see him come out on top whenever the two get stuck in gridlock.

He doesn’t simply hop in and throw everything out of his pocket too. If he can maintain that pace in the second or third round, his voluminous combinations could threaten ‘Singh’s’ reign at the top.

#2 His experience

Bhullar’s inactivity could be his own downfall when he crosses paths against an athlete steamrolling past opponents in all his promotional fights.

The Golden Team athlete arrived at the Singapore-based organization with an 8-0 record, and he’s proven every bit of it over the past two-and-a-half years.

With four back-to-back knockouts, including two world title victories, it’s safe to say that there isn’t anyone on the promotion’s roster in that weight class that could stop Anatoly Malykhin’s dominance.

On the flip side, Bhullar’s lack of in-ring game time will be obvious the moment he steps inside the mecca of Muay Thai on fight night.

With that, Malykhin should be more comfortable adjusting to the ring. And his four straight victories should give him plenty of confidence to bully ‘Singh’ wherever the match unfolds this June 23.

#3 His one-punch KO power

As important as Thor’s hammer is to him, Anatoly Malykhin’s one-punch knockout power will be something he needs to pack in his suitcase when he steps foot in Bangkok, Thailand.

The interim king’s truck-like fists and impeccable punching power have seen him gain some of the most iconic knockouts in the promotion’s history in a little over two years.

He obliterated Kirll Grishenko at ONE: Bad Blood in February, courtesy of his enormous punches. ‘Sladkiy’ did the same when he met Reinier de Ridder last December.

Put simply, when he hits, he is just moments away from wrapping up a fight.

Bhullar has a lot in his arsenal to frustrate the Russian beast, his wrestling and highly-reputable knowledge in the ‘sweet science,’ to name a few. However, as soon as he slips, Malykhin will pounce.

And as history and his resume show, no one has come out as a victor against Anatoly Malykhin. Unless, of course, ‘Singh’ can prove otherwise.

Poll : 0 votes