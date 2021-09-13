"Anderson Silva will give you everything you don't want" - Michael Bisping sends ominous warning to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva's stellar right-hook knockout win over Tito Ortiz has left fans wondering what's next for 'The Spider'.

Michael Bisping believes Silva would make the perfect next opponent for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul is a 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer who has built a 4-0 pro-boxing record, including wins over veteran athletes like Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley.

'The Count' has reasoned that Anderson Silva is a past-his-prime veteran, which seems to fit the description for sharing a boxing ring with Paul. However, if the 24-year-old chooses to fight Anderson Silva, Bisping reckons it will be his toughest challenge so far.

"Anderson Silva looked absolutely fantastic... every part of my body says that if Jake Paul really wants a tough test, then Anderson Silva is your man. Look no further. You think you've got what it takes and you want to pick somebody that's not in their prime? Anderson Silva is 46... but Anderson Silva will give you everything you don't want Jake Paul, so be careful," said Michael Bisping.

Check out Michael Bisping's reaction to the Triller: Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight card below:

What does Anderson Silva say about a possible fight with Jake Paul?

Earlier this month, Anderson Silva stated in an interview with Submission Radio that the Paul brothers are a force to be reckoned with in the combat sports world. The UFC legend regarded the Ohio natives as entertainers who go the extra mile to draw attention to the sport of boxing.

In the aftermath of the recently concluded Triller fight card, Silva implied that he wouldn't mind standing across the ring against Jake or Logan Paul. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner said that the Paul brothers could either fight him or Vitor Belfort down the line:

"Vitor is in front of me. I think De La Hoya needs to fight with him. And then Jake Paul and his brother have a chance to fight with me and Vitor. You know, it's a good fight," said Anderson Silva.

Check out the post-fight press conference below:

