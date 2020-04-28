Andrei Arlovski set to return on UFC on May 13 card

Andre Arlovski

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be making their grand return next month, as the promotion prepares to pan out four consecutive events in a row, starting with UFC 249 on 9th May.

Dana White's promotion will also be holding events on May 13th, 16th, and 23rd and for their first event post-UFC 249, veteran heavyweight Andrei Arlovski will reportedly make his return to the Octagon, as well.

Andrei Arlovski set for Octagon return on 23rd May

According to a report from Globo, veteran UFC Heavyweight fighter Andrei Arlovski will be making his return to Octagon action on May 13th in a re-booked showdown against Philipe Lins.

The Heavyweight fight was initially scheduled for May 2nd, 2020, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. However, due to the major COVID-19 outbreak around the world, the UFC had to cancel both the fight and the scheduled event.

Arlovski, who lost his last fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244, will look to get back to winning ways at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The currently unnamed event will take place on the 13th of May and will also feature the heavyweight debut of Ovince St. Preux, as he prepares for a fight against Ben Rothwell.