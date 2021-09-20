"Anytime, anywhere" - Jan Blachowicz reveals he's still open for a fight against Jon Jones

Jan Blachowicz has stated that he is ready and willing to face off against Jon Jones should the former 205-pound champ ever move back down to light heavyweight.

In 2020, Jon Jones made the decision to relinquish his light heavyweight title in order to pursue a move up to heavyweight. However, 'Bones' is yet to compete in his new weight class on account of the UFC being unwilling to meet his financial demands.

During the ongoing period of inactivity for Jones, Jan Blachowicz has been the exact opposite. The Polish powerhouse knocked out Dominick Reyes to claim the 205-pound gold last year. He has since defended it. The 38-year-old defeated UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya when 'The Last Stylebender' attempted to become a two-division champ.

Before Jones moved up to heavyweight, it seemed that a matchup with Jan Blachowicz was on the cards. It would appear that the Pole is still very much up for that fight.

Blachowicz recently held a Q&A on Twitter. He was asked if a fight with 'Bones' was still an interesting prospect for him. Blachowicz referenced former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his response, simply posting:

"Anytime. Anywhere."

He also posted a GIF of Khabib saying, "Send me location."

UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Whilst a fight with Jon Jones may well still have Jan Blachowicz's attention, for the time being, the 205-pound champion must focus on his second title defense. At UFC 267 Blachowicz will face UFC veteran Glover Teixeira.

Teixeira has had an incredible career resurgance as of late. He's currently riding a five-fight win streak that includes victories over some legitimate opposition, including Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov.

At the age of 41, this will likely be Teixeira's last shot at a UFC title. He previously came up short when challenging Jon Jones for the belt at UFC 172.

Also featured at UFC 267 will be a bantamweight championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. Their first fight ended in controversy after the Russian was disqualified for landing an illegal knee on Sterling.

