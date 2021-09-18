Can UFC 267 be watched for free?  

UFC 267 will not be a pay-per-view event in the United States and it will be available for free on the ESPN+ channel. This is great news for fans as the event has two title fights scheduled.

The main reason for making UFC 267 a non-pay-per-view event is due to it being held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Just like UFC 254 in October 2020, UFC 267 is also set to have an early start according to UAE time.

However, UFC 254 was a pay-per-view since Khabib Nurmagomedov was part of it.

Interestingly enough, though, the event is currently scheduled to be a non-PPV numbered event in USA, I’m told. Some combo of E/E+.

This will be the first time since UFC 138 that a numbered event in the promotion will have the non-pay-per-view privilege.

UFC 138 had aired on Spike TV in November 2011 via tape delay for fans in the United States. The event, headlined by the first non-title five-round fight in UFC history between Mark Munoz and Chris Leben, was held in Birmingham, England.

Which fighters are competing at UFC 267?

Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will make his second title defense against No.1 contender Glover Teixeira at UFC 267. Their bout will serve as the main event of the night.

Blachowicz won the vacant belt at UFC 253 with a TKO victory over Dominick Reyes. His first successful title defense came against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who had moved up a division in March 2021.

Both Blachowicz and Teixeira are on a five-bout winning streak in the light heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defend his belt against Petr Yan. Sterling won the title from Yan at UFC 259 this year after an intentional illegal knee from the latter.

Hence, Sterling became the first fighter to be crowned champion due to disqualification in UFC history.

UFC @ufc Due to an intentional foul, @FunkMasterMMA is the new bantamweight champion. #UFC259 Due to an intentional foul, @FunkMasterMMA is the new bantamweight champion. #UFC259 https://t.co/AlNLboFIlr

Other bouts on the main card include a lightweight clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov's training partner and No.5 contender Islam Makhachev and the No.7-ranked Rafael dos Anjos, who is a former champion in the division.

Meanwhile, welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev will take on No.11 contender Li Jingliang as well.

