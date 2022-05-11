Ariel Helwani slams fans for trolling Justin Gaethje and Rose Namajunas following UFC 274

Ariel Helwani has a bone to pick with fans criticizing Rose Namajunas and Justin Gaethje following their UFC 274 losses.

Helwani, on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, explained why both Namajunas and Gaethje are being unfairly criticized by fans while they're at the "lowest of lows" in their careers.

"You hope, for someone like Rose – who the mental side of the game has affected her greatly over the years – she's been very open about that. And I think partially that's why people love her so much and so loyal to her, is because she's been open about this. You hope that this backlash if you will, which is crazy to me, you know you hope that it doesn't affect her, this doesn't preclude her from wanting to get back in there."

Helwani also observed fans heckling Gaethje online for his second failed championship bid.

"I saw [Justin] Gaethje post something on social after the fight about, 'Hey Charles, you know, it happens, and congrats.' And then I see people being like... criticizing him for his submission defense, and criticizing him that he's now 0-2. Man, what kind of human being goes on Twitter and it's one thing to just tweet it out, but to actually go to the fighter and tell them how you actually feel about them?"

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

Justin Gaethje and Rose Namajunas are both students of renowned MMA coach Trevor Wittman. They also fought on the same card at UFC 268 last year, where the teammates scored massive wins.

However, last weekend's UFC 274 event was a different story as Namajunas lost her belt, while Gaethje was submitted in his second attempt at undisputed UFC gold.

What's next for Rose Namajunas and Justin Gaethje?

After falling short against Charles Oliveira, it's back to the drawing board for Justin Gaethje. The obvious next fight for 'The Highlight' is a rematch with Dustin Poirier, given they're both coming off losses to Oliveira.

If not a rematch against Poirier, Gaethje could take on Beneil Dariush or the winner of the upcoming Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev bout scheduled for July 9th. He could potentially run it back with Michael Chandler in a sequel to last year's 'Fight of the Year' as well.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas could complete her trilogy with Carla Esparza, though it's unlikely given the lackluster nature of their rematch. Not to mention that she's now 0-2 against 'Cookie Monster'.

Potential bounce-back fights against top-ranked contenders Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez remain an option for Namajunas, as does a trilogy fight with Jessica Andrade.

