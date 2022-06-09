"Shows you what kind of coward he really is" - Arjan Bhullar sounds off on Anatoly Malykhin

Arjan Bhullar has heard all the talk from Anatoly Malykhin, and now he’s ready to say his piece.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE heavyweight world champion addressed Malykhin’s social media antics and pointed out that the Russian has gone quiet since Bhullar’s new deal with the promotion was announced.

“Anatoly [Malykhin] has been very vocal, and I will respond to that closer to the fight and in the fight, to be quite honest,” Arjan Bhullar said. “He hasn’t posted anything since I’ve announced I was back. Check his social media. He hasn’t said a [expletive] thing. That shows you what kind of coward he really is and what he actually thinks of the situation.”

Malykhin has alleged that ‘Singh’ has been trying to avoid a fight against him and even posted a video on Instagram calling Bhullar a "chicken."

Since then, ‘Sladkiy’ has won the ONE interim heavyweight world title and continued to call out Bhullar whenever he's had the chance.

Bhullar responded:

“I’m not running from anyone or anybody. He’s delusional. And he is short with short arms and legs. He’s 5-foot-9. My arms and legs and entire body is longer than his. Clearly measured, so I don’t know what the hell that guy is talking about. He needs to get his head checked.”

Arjan Bhullar wants to get back in action soon

ONE Championship’s heavyweight division is getting deeper, and an undisputed king must be crowned soon.

ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has called for Bhullar to come out and fight him for the world title unification match. Malykhin has been eager to fight the Commonwealth Games wrestling gold medalist since last year, even months before he claimed the interim world title.

Now that Arjan Bhullar’s contract with ONE Championship has been reinstated, the collision course between the two giants is inevitable. Bhullar said that the time away from the circle has only made him more hungry to return to competition again.

“I’m back. I’ve been wanting to fight since the entire time I’ve been out. I’m wanting to fight now. I’ll fight him next week,” he said.

