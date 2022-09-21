Aung La N Sang signs fight contract - three potential opponents for his return

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang is headed back to the circle. Recently confirmed by the former two-division world champion himself, Aung La will be back in action, presumably before the end of 2022.

Kill Cliff FC, formerly known as Sanford MMA, recently shared a clip on Instagram of ‘The Burmese Python’ putting in some pad work ahead of his highly anticipated return.

The caption confirmed that Aung La's next outing is brewing:

“The contract is signed ✍️ It’s time for @aunglansang to go back to war 🔥”

While we know that Aung La N Sang has signed a bout agreement, we don’t know who will be meeting him inside the circle. With that said, let's take a look at three potential opponents that could meet ‘The Burmese Python’ in the near future.

#3. Fan Rong

One potential opponent for Aung La is Chinese veteran Fan Rong. This would be a fresh matchup between two tenured talents. With both fighters coming off of losses to former world champion Vitaly Bigdash, it would represent an opportunity for each fighter to get back into the win column against an established name.

The ‘King Kong Warrior’ holds a record of 14-3. However, he is just 2-2 under the ONE Championship banner with victories over Sherif Mohamed and Yuri Simoes. Of course, the two losses inside the circle have come against reigning two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder and the aforementioned Bigdash.

A win over a big name like Aung La N Sang could be enough incentive for Fan Rong to sign on the dotted line.

#2. Roberto Soldic

Ever since Roberto Soldic announced that he had signed with ONE Championship, fans have been speculating as to who the Croatian star might face in his promotional debut. Names that have been tossed around include Zebaztian Kadestam, but a marquee matchup with Aung La N Sang could be the right move.

Soldic, like ‘The Burmese Python’, is a former two-division champion, capturing the KSW welterweight and middleweight championships before signing with ONE. With their history as champions of multiple divisions, a fight between the two would be easily marketable for ONE Championship and would be a perfect test for Soldic as he enters the global stage.

#1. Yushin Okami

Aung La N Sang and Yushin Okami have already called out one another for a potential meeting inside the circle. In a post on Twitter, ‘Thunder’ suggested the two meet up in Tokyo.

“I respect you @AungLANsang Asian who had two belts in ONE championship middleweight and light heavyweight. Let's fight in Tokyo!”

‘The Burmese Python’ quickly responded saying that he was “100% down for it.”

With the bout agreed upon between the two fighters publicly, all ONE Championship has to do is draw up the paperwork and get the signatures.

that seemingly already done based on Aung La’s recent comments, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a showdown between him and the Japanese MMA icon next in the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far