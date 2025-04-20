Belal Muhammad takes aim at former UFC champions, Khamzat Chimaev eyes title shot, UFC Kansas City gets hit by a scandal: MMA News Roundup

The UFC is, once again, at the heart of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup. The promotion's reigning welterweight champion unleashed a recent wave of trash talk aimed at ex-titleholders, while Khamzat Chimaev staked his claim for a middleweight title shot.

In a more jarring turn of events, a matchup on next weekend's UFC Kansas City card was scrapped after one of its constituents found himself on the wrong, even worse, side of the law.

Belal Muhammad trash-talks Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor

Ever since capturing the welterweight title, Belal Muhammad has not been shy about aiming at others with his trash talk. Two days ago in an interview with the MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun, 'Remember the Name' took a dig at both Kamaru Usman and Conor McGregor.

Muhammad scoffed at 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' inactivity and dismissed any notion that the pair could meet in a title fight:

"Yeah, I mean, I don't see him [Kamaru Usman] coming out. He's had over two years off. He's a podcaster now. He just likes to talk, I think he's kind of like a [Conor] McGregor, where he gets a little bit... He misses it. He wants to just stay relevant, so whenever there's a big name or somebody with a big fight coming up, he'll say something and he'll give thoughts."

Check out Belal Muhammad's thoughts on Kamaru Usman (12:52):

The animosity between Muhammad and Usman is nothing new, nor is it with McGregor. However, it's unlikely that he'll ever fight either man.

Khamzat Chimaev calls for a middleweight title fight

Unbeaten UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev is on a collision course with the division's reigning champion, Dricus du Plessis. So, it comes as no surprise that the Chechen phenom took to X to taunt the South African with some artwork depicting him celebrating with the 185-pound strap.

The image is also notable for featuring a crestfallen du Plessis wearing the South African flag like a cape. The promotion has not yet confirmed that Chimaev is next in line for the title, but he's the most expected option.

UFC Kansas City loses a fight under harrowing circumstances

Afghan lightweight Ahmad Hassanzada was set to make his promotional debut at UFC Kansas City against Evan Elder, where he would have put his 12-3 record on the line. However, the Dana White's Contender Series winner was pulled from the event and cut from the promotion altogether after a recent arrest.

Expand Tweet

Hassanzada has been charged with an alleged s*xual assault of a minor under the age of 14, though details are still pending.

