Bellator 222 Results: One of the most popular fighters of all time retires after crushing loss

Chael Sonnen's gloves.

After a month's absence, Bellator returned with another PPV offering - Bellator 222 - from the Madison Square Garden that was stacked from top to bottom.

Rory McDonald took on Neiman Gracie in the Welterweight Grand Prix semi-finals which also was for McDonald's Welterweight strap. MMA veterans Lyoto Machia and Chael Sonnen squared off against each other in the co-main event of the evening. 'The Bad Guy' drew curtains on a memorable career as he announced his retirement after the fight.

The highly-rated Aaron Pico was also featured on the card and he suffered another crushing loss against Adam Borics.

It was an entertaining night of fights as most contests had definite highlight-reel finishes. With that being said, here are the results and highlights of the show:

Bellator 222 Results (Premilitary Card)

Adam Borics def. Aaron Pico via KO (flying knee) (3:55, Round 2)

Taylor Turner def. Heather Hardy via TKO (3:53, Round 1)

Brandon Polcare def. Brandon Medina via submission (guillotine) (4:33, Round 1)

Phil Hawes def. Michael Wilcox via TKO (doctor) (5:00, Round 1)

Mike Kimbel def. Sebastian Ruiz via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)

Robson Gracie def. Oscar Vera via submission (armbar) (3:15, Round 1)

John Beneduce def. Kenny Rivera via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Kastroit Xhema def. Whitney Francois via TKO (3:17, Round 2)

Lindsey VanZandt def. Rena Kubota via technical submission (RNC) (4:04, Round 1)

Haim Gozali def. Gustavo Wurlitzer via submission (triangle) (4:02, Round 1)

Valerie Loureda def. Larkyn Dasch via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcus Surin def. Nekruz Mirkhojaev via split decision (30-27, 27-29, 29-28)

Bellator 222 Results (Main Card)

#1. Kyoji Horiguchi (27-2) vs. Daniel Caldwell (13-2) (Bellator Bantamweight Championship fight)

Former UFC fighter Kyoji Horiguchi took on the Bellator Bantamweight Champion Daniel Caldwell. The two exceptional Bantamweights last faced each other at Rizin 14 in December last year to crown the inaugural Rizin Bantamweight champion.

Horiguchi came out on top in the aforementioned encounter and it was a similar outcome this time as well.

The Karate Kid put on a dominant performance against the champ in a gruelling five-round fight and in the end, managed to score a unanimous decision win to become the new Bellator Welterweight Champion.

Caldwell started off strong as he took the first two rounds, with a single leg takedown in the second round being one of the biggest factors behind the scoring.

Horiguchi stepped it up when it mattered the most and moved well to get his range and striking going. He took the final three rounds and did enough to get the job done.

Result: Kyoji Horiguchi def. Daniel Caldwell via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) to become the new Bellator Welterweight Champion

This was the Karate's Kid's 13th straight victory and it was the one that will mean the most to him.

