Bellator 225 Results: Former UFC Heavyweight knocked out after losing mouthpiece in main event

Bellator 225 was all about the finishes

Bellator 225, which emanated from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, is now in the books. For a fight fan that loves finishes and hates laborious fights that go the distance, Bellator 225 was a card made in heaven.

14 fights, 14 finishes, seven KOs, seven Submissions, nine first-round finishes. Now those are outstanding statistics. It was the third event in the promotion's history after Bellator 36 and Bellator 168 to have no decisions.

Let's not waste any more time and get right into the results and highlights of Bellator 225:

Bellator 225 Results: Prelims

Connor Dixon def. Kastroit Xhema via (armbar) (2:08, Round 3)

Nick Newell def. Corey Browning via (arm triangle) (3:15, Round 1)

Austin Vanderford def. Joseph Creer via TKO (Doctor Stoppage) (5:00, Round 2)

Sabah Homasi def. Micah Terrill via KO (0:17, Round 1)

Ricky Bandejas def. Ahmet Kayretli via KO (1:21, Round 1).

Khonry Gracie def. Oscar Vera via submission (armbar) (2:50, Round 1)

Chris Disonell def. Mike Kimbel via TKO (4:54, Round 1)

Aviv Gozali def. Eduard Muravitskyvia submission (heel hook) (0:11, Round 1)

Jon Manley def. Thiago Rela via submission (rear naked choke) (4:47, Round 3)

Bellator 225 Results: Main Card

#1 Tyrell Fortune (6-0) vs. Rudy Schaffroth (6-0) (Heavyweight)

Heavyweights. Undefeated. Guaranteed fireworks. This is how a kickstart the main card.

Round 1: Both men touched gloves and off we went. They read each other in the early goings. Schaffroth was the one who pushed forward in the first few seconds, however, not much action ensued in the first minute.

Fortune drew first blood with a straight right. Schaffroth countered with a 1-2. Fortune shot for the single leg but it was stuffed with ease. Fortune went for the straight right but Schaffroth ducked. Solid inside leg kick from Fortune. Schaffroth knocked Fortune down and the favour was repaid in equal measure as Schafforth himself lost his balance as a result of a hard kick from Fortune.

They clinched in the centre for a few seconds before circling again, looking for a clean shot. Fortune's inside leg kicks were snappy and seemed to be hurting his opponent.

That was a proper heavyweight round. Both fighters conserved their energy and scouted for that one killer blow. Fortune attempted the takedown on two occasions but failed.

Round 2: This was the first time Schaffroth went into the second round in his career. Fortune began the second round in orthodox position as Schaffroth was in southpaw.

Lead left from Scaffroth. Body kick from Schaffroth, who followed it up with a big right. Fortune was fortunate enough to duck away in time as that would have broken his skull in half.

Fortune connected with another powerful low inside leg kick that put Schaffroth off balance. He followed up with a huge right hand that rocked Schaffroth. Fortune knew the finish was around the corner and he unleashed a barrage of strikes upon his wobbly opponent.

Schaffroth fell to the mat but was still in the fight despite absorbing a lot of punishment from the bottom. The hammer firsts didn't seem to be doing the job. Fortune seamlessly transitioned and took Scahffroth's back, locked in the Rear Naked choke and forced the tap. Smooth and clinical.

Result: Tyrell Fortune def. Rudy Schaffroth via submission (Read Naked Choke) (2:10, Round 2)

Fortune predicted a day before the fight that he would take the fight to the second round and submit Schaffroth. Call him Mystic Tyrell or a fighter who executed his strategy to perfection, but it was an impressive performance that extended his undefeated streak to 7 wins.

