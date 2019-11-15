Bellator 234 Israel Results [Spoiler Warning]: Upset in main event, undefeated fighter continues streak

Ani Banerjee
15 Nov 2019, 12:38 IST

Sergei Kharitonov

So, if you're reading this, the following are the spoiler results from Bellator 234 which took place in Tel Aviv on Israel. For the first time in a while, Bellator will be airing on tape delay on Friday Night at 9 PM EST. To know how to watch Bellator 234 being broadcast, check out this link.

However, since the show took place live in Israel, the results are out on the internet.

Without any further ado, let's get into it. You can still read the full results once the show has officially aired.

Preliminary Results from Bellator 234

Welterweight fight: Maslis Tomer defeated David Malka via TKO (Round 3)

Featherweight fight: Itay Tratner vs. Elias Mamadov (Split Decision Draw)

Light Heavyweight fight: Noam Voldman defeated Nisim Rozalis via Split Decision

Flyweight fight: Itay Lipszyc defeated Itzik Vakobov via Submission (heel hook, Round 1, 2 minutes and 52 seconds)

Light Heavyweight fight: Eli Aronov defeated Sari Hleihil via Split Decision

Bantamweight fight: Ben Cohen defeated Maksym Tkachuk via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke, Round 1)

Bantamweight fight: Mikail Dulgher defeated Ofir Leibel via Unanimous Decision

Bantamweight fight: Raz Bring vs. Naziri Daniliuk via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight fight: Kirill Medvedovsly defeated Akhmed Fararzha via Submission (Guillotine Choke, Round 2)

Catchweight fight: Vuqar Keramov defeated Gustavo Wurlitzer via KO (Round 1)

Welterweight fight: Simon Smotritsky defeated Illia Hladkii via TKO (Round 1)

Heavyweight fight: Adam Keresh defeated Vladimir Fedin via KO (Round 1)

Welterweight fight: Robson Gracie Jr. defeated Ameer Basheer via Submission Triangle (Round 1)

Women's Featherweight fight: Sinéad Kavanagh defeated Olga Rubin via TKO (Round 2)

Bantamweight fight: Ron Becker defeated Artem Kazartsev via TKO (Round 1)

Bellator 234 Results

Heavyweight fight: Linton Vassell defeated Sergei Kharitonov via TKO (Punches, Round 2)

Lightweight fight: Sidney Outlaw defeated Roger Huerta via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Lightweight fight: Aviv Gozali defeated Zaka Fatullazade via Submission (Anaconda Choke, Round 1)

Welterweight fight: Haim Gozali defeated Artur Pronin via Submission (heel hook, Round 1)

Middleweight fight: Austin Vanderford defeated Grachik Bozinyan via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

For now, these are the spoiler results. We will officially know more about the show once it's aired. Stay tuned tomorrow, to receive the full results from the show.

Until then, follow Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news about UFC and MMA.