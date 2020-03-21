Ben Askren suggests an interesting idea to host UFC 249

UFC 249 will be headlined between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson for the UFC Lightweight Title.

Despite the cancelation of several UFC events, promotional president Dana White has confirmed that the UFC will be proceeding accordingly with UFC 249, which features a highly-awaited Lightweight Title clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

With the UFC currently struggling to find a location for the event, Ben Askren has suggested a unique idea for the upcoming UFC 249 while speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview.

Ben Askren proposes an interesting idea for UFC 249

While speaking to Submission Radio, Askren stated that White doesn't need to get greedy at this stage and should keep it simple with UFC 249. As per 'Funky', he believes that UFC 249 doesn't need an undercard and only needs to host the highly-anticipated Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson fight.

The veteran Welterweight also added that the judges could be kept in a remote area for the fight and don't necessarily have to be in the arena and, instead, White could have himself, a referee, Bruce Buffer, and maybe Joe Rogan to attend the live event. Askren told Submission Radio (H/T: MMA Mania):

“The one thing I said last night was, 'let’s not get greedy, Dana, let’s make this really simple. All we need is Tony and Khabib, we don’t need an f***ing undercard'. So, in America they’re doing 10 people maximum, you can’t have more than 10 people in a group. So, you’ve got Tony, Khabib, three judges. But, you could also have the judges be remote. So, you don’t actually have to have them there."

He added:

"Your referee, you have Dana, you have Bruce Buffer and you have Joe Rogan maybe. Maybe we take the judges out and make the judges remote at a remote location and we give them each two coaches or something, or one coach. I think there’s a way to do it to keep it under ten people and broadcast it.”

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is still scheduled for April 18th but as of now, the UFC is yet to decide a location for the event, given the fact that the promotion will not be allowed to host it in Brooklyn, New York anymore.