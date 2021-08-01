Best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland saw some elite-level striking. While the preliminary card stayed largely devoid of finishes barring one, the main card treated fans to some highlight-reel finishes.

Let's take a look at the finishes from UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland:

#4 - Philip Rowe knocks Orion Cosce out to commence UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

The preliminary card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night began with a welterweight bout between Philip Rowe and Orion Cosce. Cosce made his promotional debut with the fight.

The contest started with Rowe attempting to take the center of the octagon. Cosce gradually managed to close the distance with a clinch and tripped Rowe to take him down. After scrambling on the ground for a while, the fighters got back to their feet.

The fight continued similarly, with Rowe employing his superior reach to turn the fight into a striking battle. However, Cosce's cliches ensured that the striker did not gain the advantage in the fight.

Rowe was able to get back into the fight with a short sequence in the second round that won him the fight. During a clinch, Rowe slipped in a series of devastating knees straight to the face of Cosce. The strikes rocked Cosce and cut him open.

As he retreated, Rowe caught him with punches against the fence, and Cosce fell to the ground. The referee called a stop to the fight, and Philip Rowe won via KO in the final minute of round two, giving an electrifying start to Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

#3 - Jared Gooden wins via first-round KO

The third bout on the main card was a welterweight matchup between Niklas Stolze and Jared Gooden.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

The fight started with both fighters trading blows. Stolze used his reach to keep the power advantage with Gooden at bay. However, Gooden kept his hands up and slid through the distance to land jabs in the initial exchanges.

He landed one such straight hand that immediately sent Stolze crashing into the canvas. Gooden followed with ground and pound, causing the referee to step in and stop the fight. Jared Gooden finished Stolze in 1:08 at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland.

#2 - Cheyanne Buys makes quick work of Gloria de Paula in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

Cheyanne Buys marked her second appearance under the UFC banner a success as she defeated her opponent just one minute into the fight.

After the initial exchange, Cheyanne Buys quickly took Gloria de Paula down. Buys revealed after the fight that she acknowledged the Brazilians dangerous abilities and had planned to make the contest more grappling-heavy.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

However, Buys let Gloria de Paula back to her feet without wasting any time scrambling on the ground. As de Paula began to stand up, Cheyanne Buys caught her with a devastating head kick. She thought the fight was over there and then, but the referee did not stop the action.

¡LA LIQUIDÓ! Cheyanne "The Warrior Princess" Buys fulminó a Gloria de Paula con una gran patada para luego rematarla en la lona y quedarse con la victoria en el primer round en el #UFCVegas33. pic.twitter.com/whbuTmSffd — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 1, 2021

However, Cheyanne Buys quickly stepped in to execute unanswered ground-and-pound strikes to win the fight via TKO. All this transpired in under a minute.

Buys won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for her impressive finish at Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

#1 - Melsik Baghdasaryan puts on stellar striking display in UFC debut against Collin Anglin

Melsik Baghdasaryan and Collin Anglin locked horns in the second but of the main card at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland.

Baghdasaryan made his promotional debut at UFC Vegas 33. The professional kickboxer and K-1 title-challenger took on fellow debutant Collin Anglin in a featherweight bout. Baghdasharyan got off to a fast start. He mixed his strikes well and kept his distance as Anglin controlled the center and attempted to close in.

Anglin engaged in clinches and clinch-strikes to contain Baghdasharyan's strikes. He also executed a takedown in round one. However, he could not produce anything substantial on the ground, and the fight went back to becoming a stand-up brawl.

Baghdasharyan did well to move in and out. He ended the fight in round two as the southpaw caught him with a huge head kick. Anglin fell to the ground, and Baghdasharyan rushed in for ground-and-pound.

The referee saw enough and immediately called the fight to a halt. Baghdasharyan won the fight via a second-round KO. He won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for his stellar knockout.

Edited by Avinash Tewari