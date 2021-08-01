UFC Fight Night: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland was headlined by a middleweight war between ranked contenders Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland. The matchup was of significance for both men as it had the potential to throw one of them into the title mix.

A legendary knockout artist since his TUF days, Uriah Hall looked to live up to his reputation in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night. Meanwhile, Strickland went into the fight riding a four-fight win streak looking to build on his recently gained momentum.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland saw a women's strawweight clash between Cheyanne Buys and Gloria De Paula. Both contender series graduates made their UFC debuts earlier this year and failed to register wins. Coming off losses, Buys and De Paula looked to bounce back with a victory in the co-main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night.

The five-fight main card also saw two welterweight clashes. Coming off unanimous decision losses, Jared Gooden and Niklas Stolze looked for their first UFC victories. Meanwhile, Bryan Barbarena and Jason Witt put on an action-packed performance to start the main card.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland also featured a featherweight clash between promotional debutants Collin Anglin and Melsik Baghdasaryan.

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland results

UFC Vegas 33 main card results

Sean Strickland def. Uriah Hall via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 49-46)

Cheyanne Buys def. Gloria de Paula via TKO (1:00 of Round 1)

Jared Gooden def. Niklas Stolze via TKO (1:08 of Round 1)

Melsik Baghdasaryan def. Collin Anglin via TKO (1:50 of Round 2)

Jason Witt def. Bryan Barberena via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-28)

UFC Vegas 33 prelims results

Chris Gruetzemacher def. Rafa Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Daniel Chavez vs. Kai Kamaka ruled majority draw (29-27 Kamaka, 28-28 x2)

Jinh Yu Frey def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Zarrukh Adashev def. Ryan Benoit via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Philip Rowe def. Orion Cosce via TKO (4:21 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland highlights

Sean Strickland put on a striking masterclass against Uriah Hall in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night. Strickland had Hall in all kinds of trouble, leading the dance with a stiff jab for most of the bout.

While Hall was on the verge of getting finished more than once, the fight surprisingly went the entire distance of five rounds. Sean Strickland earned a dominant unanimous victory over Uriah Hall to establish himself as a legitimate middleweight contender.

Strickland es un salvaje a la caza! #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/btxy7mUSBf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

Se tornan salvajes los intercambios, Strickland pone presión #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/3KDl9rXYJ5 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

Strickland pone mal a Hall de un golpe! #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/ik9rRkCZwV — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

A otro nivel salvaje! 💥 @SStricklandMMA derrota a Uriah Hall por decisión unánime luego de 5️⃣ intensos rounds #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/cvJ4tZdqPf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

The co-main event of this UFC Fight Night did not fall behind in a card filled with highlight-reel finishes. Cheyanne Buys dropped Gloria De Paula with a head kick before finishing her with vicious hammer-fists on the ground. The referee stepped in sharp at the one-minute mark of the opening round, granting Buys her first UFC victory.

Por TKO en round 1 @CheyWarPrincess derrota a Gloria de Paula en la co-estelar de #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/xH7wj2rC8u — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

After losing his first two bouts in the promotion, Jared Gooden registered his first UFC victory in style. Gooden made quick work of Niklas Stolze, knocking him out cold with a straight right hand just over a minute into the opening round.

Con solo dos días de aviso @JGNitetrain23 toma la pelea y termina noqueando a Niklas Stolze al 1'06" del round 1 #UFCVegas33 💥💪 pic.twitter.com/I1q0oGiAFo — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

Melsik Baghdasaryan made a statement with an emphatic victory over Collin Anglin in his octagon debut at UFC Vegas 33. The Armenian-American kickboxer looked dominant from the onset and had Anglin hurt in the opening round. While Anglin managed to weather the initial storm, Baghdasaryan registered a spectacular head-kick TKO in the second round.

No pierdas de vista a @Melsik_The_Gun, noquea a Collin Anglin con patada en la cabeza en su debut #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/KjKcnSfq9n — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

Jason Witt and Bryan Barbarena put on an absolute banger to open the action at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland. Both fighters came close to finishing the job in a slugfest that constantly went back and forth. Jason Witt survived a late fight scare to eventually pick up a closely contested majority decision win, bettering his UFC record to 2-2.

Unsurprisingly, this fight won the 'Fight of the Night' honors.

Que loca pelea, estos guerreros pelearon con cuerpo y alma! 😤 #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/S3sX2K1LY9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 1, 2021

Barberena with some heavy shots in the 3rd #UFC #UFCVegas33pic.twitter.com/8WDmsY6N6z — All Access MMA (@AllAccessMMA247) August 1, 2021

What a FIGHT 🙌 Jason Witt takes the W over Bryan Barberena via majority decision #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/zxGOt3kvvJ — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 1, 2021

