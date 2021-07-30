UFC Vegas 33: 5 names to look out for

Another Saturday of UFC action is nearly upon us and another exciting card is all ready to go. This weekend’s event will take place inside the oh-so-familiar UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Understandably, fans are looking ahead to next week's UFC 265 pay-per-view, which is headlined by a blockbuster interim heavyweight title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis. But the Apex isn’t finished providing us with great matchups just yet and this week’s middleweight headliner is set to be an intriguing contest.

No better way to close out an action-packed July 💥



🗓 #UFCVegas33 happens NEXT Saturday! pic.twitter.com/fV4kVOnlAh — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2021

UFC Vegas 33: Uriah Hall vs. Sean Strickland

In this weekend's main event, Sean Strickland will look to move one step closer to title contention with a victory over perennial middleweight contender Uriah Hall. Despite losing a number of scheduled fights and not boasting the most stacked host of names, Saturday's card should still be an entertaining watch, as is often the case with events that fly under the radar like this one.

With that said, here are five names to look out for at UFC Vegas 33.

If you don’t know, now you know.



Hall vs Strickland is LIVE and FREE SATURDAY on @espn! #UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/iFyTkuzE8h — danawhite (@danawhite) July 26, 2021

#5. Kai Kamaka III - UFC featherweight

UFC Fight Night: Kamaka v Brown

Kai Kamaka III is one of the most entertaining prospects in the UFC. Despite losing his last two bouts in the promotion, the 26-year-old has shown what he can do and always brings his all to the octagon. Given his current losing skid, that should be especially on display at UFC Vegas 33 when he steps in on short notice to face 'The Colombian Warrior' Danny Chavez.

After amassing a 7-2 record, which featured wins under the banners of promotions like Bellator and LFA, Kamaka was signed by the UFC last year. Against Tony Kelley on debut, 'The Fighting Hawaiian' extended his winning streak to six with a unanimous decision victory.

But a TKO loss against Jonathan Pearce last November stalled his rise, and after a Fight of the Night war against T.J. Brown at UFC Vegas 25 in May, Kamaka came out on the wrong side of a split decision. Nevertheless, his talent is clear and he'll look to show that against Chavez this weekend in what could be another classic.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard