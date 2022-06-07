"Very hard weight class" - Bibiano Fernandes on Fabricio Andrade and ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker

Former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes has had two lengthy reigns atop the weight class and knows how dangerous his division can be.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post’s Tom Taylor, Fernandes suggested that his division might just be the most stacked weight class in ONE Championship.

Fernandes pointed out current ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker, Fabricio Andrade, Stephen Loman, and Kevin Belingon as the biggest names on the roster apart from himself.

Recalling a conversation he had with Andrade in the past, Bibiano Fernandes said:

“Long time ago, I talked to Fabricio he’s a good kid, a young kid, a lot of talent. Between him and John Lineker, I believe the weight class, ONE Championship bantamweight class, I think it’s gonna be very difficult, it’s a very hard weight class.”

He added:

“You have me, John Lineker, you have Fabricio, the Brazilians. You have another Filipino guy there [Loman], and Kevin, you know what I mean? This weight class that I built up, this weight class is a very difficult weight class.”

The Brazilian legend held the ONE bantamweight world title on two separate occasions from 2013 to 2018 and then from 2019 to 2022. His second time with the title, however, ended in March this year when he lost to Lineker.

Nevertheless, Fernandes is still one of the best bantamweights in the world and is currently the No.1 contender in the division.

Bibiano Fernandes down to fight Stephen Loman

When he was champion, Bibiano Fernandes welcomed every possible challenger ONE Championship put in front of him. He took on the likes of Reece McLaren, Martin Nguyen, Dae Hwan Kim, and Belingon four times.

While he can’t dictate who he fights next, Fernandes said he can look at the prospect of taking a match with another Team Lakay stalwart in Loman.

“A hundred percent. I have to wait for what they want… for sure whoever they want me to fight next, I’ll be there for my next fight a hundred percent… Of course, you guys will see me again 100 percent. But again I have to wait for ONE Championship,” said Fernandes.

‘The Sniper’ is 2-0 in ONE Championship and is currently the No.3 contender in the bantamweight division. The 26-year-old had a spectacular debut when he knocked out Yusup Saadulaev in the first round of their match in December 2021.

Loman had his second win in ONE Championship with a methodical unanimous decision victory over Shoko Sato at ONE X in March.

