Boxing champ Gervonta Davis names his picks for the ultimate sports GOATs

Last month saw Gervonta Davis pick up one of the biggest wins of his boxing career as he stopped Ryan Garcia via TKO in the seventh round of their long-awaited clash.

Davis vs. Garcia was billed as It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This and was reportedly a major hit with viewers. Recent reports suggest it drew over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and also brought in around $22.8m from ticket sales.

With a record of 29-0, Gervonta Davis is undoubtedly one of the world’s best boxers. He is currently ranked as the world’s No.2-ranked lightweight by The Ring magazine, which also has him as the No.10-ranked best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Who does ‘Tank’ consider to be the greatest boxer ever, though? Unsurprisingly, his answer, in a recent video posted to YouTube, was Floyd Mayweather Jr. Davis has famously had a tumultuous relationship with ‘Money,’ although the two stars are on good terms right now. In fact, ‘Tank’ trained with the legendary fighter for his recent clash with Ryan Garcia.

The YouTube video, which was posted by user @batboysbaseball, also saw Davis name his picks for the GOAT in numerous other sports.

‘Tank’ namedropped Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson as his other GOAT picks in boxing and named Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and Babe Ruth as his picks for basketball, American football, and baseball, respectively.

How much money did Gervonta Davis make for his fight with Ryan Garcia?

Recent reports suggest that Gervonta Davis was paid a huge amount for his recent clash with Ryan Garcia. The bout saw Davis stop ‘King Ry’ with a body shot in the seventh round.

According to DraftKings (via sportspayouts), Davis is likely to have walked away from the fight with a payout of around $10m. This payout includes his $5m base pay, as well as an estimated 50% of the pay-per-view revenue created by the fight.

Given that current estimates suggest that the fight drew over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, there’s even a chance that ‘Tank’ could’ve made more than the amount suggested by DraftKings.

If Davis did make $10m, it’s safe to say that the fight was the most profitable of his career. According to Sportspayouts, his highest previous payday came for his win over Hector Garcia, which saw him earn an estimated $4m.

Watch Gervonta Davis stop Ryan Garcia with a body shot below.

#DavisGarcia The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot The face of boxing @Gervontaa stops Garcia in round 7 with a VICIOUS body shot 😱 #DavisGarcia https://t.co/8MRrWvBOOQ

