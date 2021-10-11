Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward talks about Deontay Wilder's gameplan for the trilogy

Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward wasn't particularly complimentary of Deontay Wilder's gameplan in Saturday night's trilogy fight. Steward, who played a huge role in Fury's increased intensity and aggressiveness in the second and third bouts, raised some questions regarding the plan of action from Deontay Wilder in Sin City.

"I don't wanna say I expected it [Wilder to go to the body], but, good plan. It was a good plan, but yeah, whatever you said! [That it wasn't a successful one]. They had a plan to win the fight and we had a plan to win the fight, and our plan came out on top standing tall."

After three years of tension and three incredible fights, the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder finally came to a close this past weekend in Las Vegas. It was a true battle for the ages as both men hit the canvas on multiple occasions, but ultimately, Wilder just couldn't keep up with Fury as 'The Gypsy King' secured a dramatic knockout win in the 11th round.

Could Deontay Wilder have done more?

With so much time between the second fight and the third, many wondered what kind of changes - if any - we were going to see when Deontay Wilder met Tyson Fury for the third time. One of the most notable was his physique change, but in addition to that, he also went to the body of Fury more in the first round, perhaps as a way to lower his opponent's guard before hunting for that lethal right hand.

'The Bronze Bomber' managed to connect on several occasions but couldn't quite get over the finish line. Fury was able to withstand the pressure that was put on him.

SugarHill Steward has always been a man of few words, and, as such, he didn’t feel the need to criticize Deontay Wilder's plans outright. He instead opted to praise Tyson and what he was able to accomplish on the night.

