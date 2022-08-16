"I know he'd love to make that a dirty fight" - Jon Jones' coach feels 'Bones' would bust Israel Adesanya "worse than he did Brandon Vera"

Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya seems inevitable despite them currently being two weight classes apart. Some matchups in MMA can take the entire industry to the next level, and Jones vs. Adesanya is one of those fights.

If the fantasy matchup ever materializes, Jackson Wink MMA coach Brandon Gibson believes 'Bones' will beat 'The Last Stylebender' worse than he did Brandon Vera in 2010.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Gibson reacted to Jones potentially fighting Adesanya by saying:

"I mean, I'd love it. I'm sure it would sell a lot of pay-per-views, and that would be a fun one for Bones. He'd love to make that a dirty fight. Bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera. I would love to see that fight one day. I won't count that one out."

Jones took Vera down multiple times, shook off several illegal upkicks, and battered him with a barrage of elbows and punches.

It would be interesting to see how 'Bones' would fare against Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' particularly struggled against the stronger grapple-heavy Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

Watch Brandon Gibson discuss Jon Jones with Submission Radio below:

Brandon Gibson believes Jon Jones' days at light heavyweight are over

If Jones vs. Adesanya goes down, the middleweight champion will likely need to come up to heavyweight. 'Bones' has spent the last two years preparing for heavyweight. Hence, it would probably be brutal to transform his body back to light heavyweight.

During the aforementioned interview, the Jackson Wink MMA coach had this to say about Jones moving back to light heavyweight:

"I think that's a done deal. You know Jon spent so much time the past 2+ years changing and transforming his body into this heavyweight body. I don't think there is a way he gets back to light heavyweight, nor does he want to... I'd never say never to anything."

Before discussing Adesanya or light heavyweight, Jones has work to do at heavyweight. The former light heavyweight champion could become the pound-for-pound GOAT of MMA by becoming a two-division champion.

BONY @JonnyBones nicifyb @NiciFYB @JonnyBones When are you fighting Stipe @JonnyBones When are you fighting Stipe I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date twitter.com/NiciFYB/status… I don’t know but I’m glad Dana came out and said something. I’m ready, I’ve been ready. Waiting on a date twitter.com/NiciFYB/status…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh