"I don't need to sell the fight like that" - Brandon Moreno reveals he was ready to "throw all his s**t" at Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 277 but decided not to

Brandon Moreno recently revealed he was ready to get in Deiveson Figueiredo's face in the aftermath of his win against Kai-Kara France at UFC 277, when the reigning flyweight champion decided to enter the octagon and interrupt his post-fight interview.

Discussing the same in a recent interview with MMA Underground, Moreno claimed that he chose to be a better person and wait it out before facing the Brazilian inside the octagon for the fourth time. He said:

"I was ready to throw all my s*** with Figueiredo in the moment. I was ready, like let's freaking go, because I saw him Thursday night in the hotel in Dallas and then I just had to think like I can see how this can go in the future, all the drama. I was all day in the hotel room talking with myself, thinking about the fight. I don't need to sell the fight like that. Thanks God, because all people love me because I'm real in my own way."

Earlier, Moreno admitted that he stayed respectful towards his long-time rival because of his young daughter, saying that he did not want her to see him doing "stupid things on television."

Brandon Moreno was crowned the interim flyweight champion with a win at UFC 277 and will now be waiting to face Figueiredo for the undisputed championship.

The Brazilian has been absent from action due to a hand injury, however, the duo have seemingly agreed to go head-to-head in the UFC's first ever quadrilogy bout with both fighters having won one bout each.

Moreno was victorious at UFC 263, with the Brazilian avenging his defeat earlier this year. Their first-ever clash ended in an exciting draw at UFC 256 in 2020.

Brandon Moreno concerned over Figueiredo failing to make weight ahead of quadrilogy fight

Moreno, who claimed that he would like the fight to go down before the end of the year, recently suggested that Figueiredo looked way off the flyweight limit at the moment.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the Mexican shared his thoughts on facing the Brazilian in the near future, saying:

“Man that’s the question, man. Again, I want to stop all the trash talk or whatever, but being really honest between us, I mean the guy looks very very heavy. I don’t know his weight right now but when they did the interview in the octagon together, I mean, he looks in a whole different division than me.”

With an interim belt brought in until he recovers from injury, Figueredo will be eager to prove a point and stake his claim as the undisputed king of the flyweights once again against his bitter rival.

