Breaking: Dana White announces Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje for BMF title, Alex Pereira LHW debut, other fights for UFC 291

Dana White has once again taken to social media to announce some huge matchups for UFC 291, which is set to be headlined by a substantial Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje rematch. The event will see the promotion return to Salt Lake City, Utah for what can only be described as a card-of-the-year contender.

'The Diamond' met 'The Highlight' inside the octagon five years ago for what turned out to be the 2018 fight-of-the-year. Both men have improved exponentially since that bout, and nothing other than an all-time classic should be expected when the two lightweights collide in the cage for the second time later this year.

In a post on Twitter, Dana White revealed a host of sensational bouts that fill the UFC 291 main card. There is much more to be excited about aside from the aforementioned Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje clash:

"We have an incredible summer of fights coming up... To end the month [of July], we're going back to Salt Lake City, Utah. Since Jorge Masvidal retired, the BMF title is back up for grabs. The main event will be five rounds between the number two and number three lightweights in the world. Former champion Dustin Poirier takes on another former champion Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title between two of the baddest dudes in the game... Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira."

As announced by Dana White, Paulo Costa will return to the octagon when he welcomes dangerous prospect Ikram Aliskerov. A fan-favorite bout will see Tony Ferguson take on Bobby Green, and Kevin Holland looks to breach the top 15 at welterweight in a brawl with Michael Chiesa.

Check out Dana White's massive announcement video below.

Who will be competing on the prelims of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje's iconic UFC 291 card?

Alongside the ridiculously good main card we have coming our way on July 29, Dana White revealed two wonderful bouts that will be taking place on the prelims for UFC 291.

In an attempt to cut his three-fight losing streak, Derrick Lewis will meet Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavy-hitting bout. A knockout can be expected in this heavyweight collision as the pair have combined for a phenomenal 34 knockouts throughout their careers.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson returns to action and will undoubtedly put on a show as he has the perfect flashy dance partner in Michel Pereira, which has all the ingredients to steal the show in July.

