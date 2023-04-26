Breaking: Deiveson Figueiredo returns against flyweight at UFC 290

It appears as though a flyweight clash is set for UFC 290 as Deiveson Figueiredo will take on Manel Kape.

The event continues to gain more starpower and is shaping up to be one of the most stacked UFC events of the year. The bout came as a bit of a surprise as Figueiredo announced that he was moving up to bantamweight. Following his loss to flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, it looked like he was done with flyweight, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Kape has an incredible opportunity as he can move into title contention should he defeat the former flyweight champion. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over David Dvorak this past December. The former Rizin bantamweight champion is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and is the No.9 ranked flyweight in the UFC.

'Deus Da Guerra' is coming off his loss to Moreno, which saw him lose his flyweight championship via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage. The bout was his fourth straight against 'The Baby Assassin', so he will get a fresh opponent as he returns to 125lbs.

It will be interesting to see how Figueiredo performs, especially after it seemed like he was set to compete at 135lbs.

Deiveson Figueiredo targeted a bout with Dominick Cruz

Prior to reports of his return to flyweight, Deiveson Figueiredo was targeting a bantamweight bout with Dominick Cruz.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, the former UFC flyweight champion made his intentions known that he wanted to fight the former bantamweight champion. It would have been a test for him as he looked to debut at 135lbs against one of the top fighters to ever compete at bantamweight.

He said:

"It would be a great first fight at 135 [lbs]. He's a former champion, I'm a former champion, so it would be a guy with a name and high level to welcome me at 135 [lbs]. That would be great." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Obviously, the fight didn't materialize, and so the former flyweight champion will instead be continuing his career at 125lbs for the time being.

