BREAKING: Fighter out of UFC 290, promotion actively seeking a replacement

Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman has been removed from the UFC 290 preliminary card.

On July 8, the UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena for International Fight Week. UFC 290 will feature two world championship matchups - Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodriguez for the featherweight title and Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title.

Before the star-studded main card starts, there will be a handful of intriguing matchups on the preliminary card. Unfortunately, a bantamweight bout between two rising prospects has fallen through, which was confirmed by Nolan King on Twitter:

“Christian Rodriguez is out of #UFC290, multiple sources confirm to me after he went missing from the lineup listed on ESPN. The promotion is currently seeking a replacement to fight Cameron Saaiman.”

After starting his UFC tenure with a 1-1 record, Rodriguez made a statement by defeating Raul Rosas Jr. on April 8. ‘CeeRod’ capitalized on the massive opportunity and planned to continue building momentum by taking out another young prospect at UFC 290. He will now have to wait to see what’s next.

Meanwhile, Saaiman hopes to find a replacement opponent to utilize his ongoing training camp. The 22-year-old holds a UFC record of 2-0 after defeating Steven Koslow and Mana Martinez. If the UFC can find ‘MSP’ a new opponent, he will have fought three times in seven months.

Fans voice their disappointment in Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman being removed from UFC 290

Christian Rodriguez and Cameron Saaiman would’ve had a chance to separate themselves as a prospect to keep an eye on in the shark-infested bantamweight division. Due to the potential of both fighters, fans were excited to see the matchup play out.

Once Nolan King made the disappointing announcement on Twitter, several fans voiced their frustration in the comment section, including some saying:

“Sad asf I was actually hype for that fight.”

“Was looking forward to this one”

“Major L”

“Cmon man this fight was low good banger ugh”

Only time will tell if Saaiman ends up fighting on July 8. With that said, there are several other preliminary matchups to save the free portion of UFC 290, including Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price, Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena, and Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield.

